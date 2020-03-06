  1. Gaming

Fortnite week 3 challenge guide: Land at Rig, Hydro 16, Logjam Woodworks

By

The third week of Fortnite battle royale is here in chapter 2, season 2. With it comes the standard weekly challenges and the latest update for the Deadpool skin mission. Since Brutus had two weeks to host the weekly missions, it is now switching over in week 3 to TNTina, one of the other bosses you can fight on the island.

Fortnite week 3 challenges

Fortnite Season 2 Week 3 Challenges

The TNTina’s Trial begins this week and will conclude in week 4 of season 2 with the chance to unlock a new skin variant for her. To do so, you’ll need to complete most of the challenges in week 3. You can find all of them below.

  • Eliminate five players using explosives
  • Search 10 chests at Holly Hedges or Retail Row
  • Destroy 10 structures with propane tanks
  • Catch air five times with a motorboat
  • Visit 15 different landmarks
  • Use an upgrade station to sidegrade a weapon three times
  • Deal 500 damage to bosses
  • Land at the Rig, Hydro 16, and Logjam Woodworks
  • Destroy five sentry cameras or sentry turrets
  • Eliminate two players back-to-back without using any healing or shield items in between

As you can see, the trials this week aren’t the best, compared with the excellent first two weeks this season, but there are some solid ones here, like landing at one of the new locations.

Week 3 landing challenge tips

Fortnite Logjam Woodworks Landing

One of the biggest challenges this week is to land at the Rig, Hydro 16, and Logjam Woodworks. Two of these existed in season 1, so you may already know them. Both Hydro 16 and the Woodworks are landmarks, which means they don’t show up on the map like the newly released Rig does.

The key to this challenge is that you must land at these locations rather than just visit them. So you will need to either do this at the start of the match after dropping out of the battle bus or use the unlimited parachute in the Team Rumble mode.

While you can get all three done in one match if you do Team Rumble, this isn’t required. It is possible to just land at each of them at the start of three different matches, and you’ll be good to go. To complete this, here are the locations of all three spots on the season 2 island.

All landing locations

Fortnite Logjam Map

You can find the general locations of the three required destinations in our map above along with detailed descriptions of where to find them individually below.

The Rig location

Fortnite The Rig

The Rig is a new named location in season 2 and the easiest to find, since it does show up on the map. It is located southwest of Slurpy Swamp as an oil rig in the middle of the ocean. Simply land on top of the Rig for this mission.

Hydro 16 location

Fortnite Hydro 16

Hydro 16 is a dam landmark east of Slurpy Swamp. The dam is blocking the large lake where Misty Meadows and Lazy Lake are.

Logjam Woodworks location

Fortnite Logjam Woodworks Location

Logjam Woodworks is a lumberyard landmark south of Holly Hedges and northwest of Slurpy Swamp in the B6 square on the grid map.

Week 3 challenge reward

Your reward for this trial is 40,000 experience.

Editors' Recommendations

The best Android games currently available (March 2020)

android games

The best iPhone games currently available (March 2020)

iPhone XS Max

Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series: Everything we know so far

Lord of the Rings

Fortnite season 2 challenge guide: Find Shadow safe houses

Fortnite Holly Hedges Safe House

Tired of Twitch? Here’s how to stream on Microsoft’s Mixer

How to stream on Mixer

How to stream on Twitch from a PC, Mac, PlayStation 4, or Xbox One

twitch troll arrested amazon purchase

Cheap Gaming Keyboards: Up to 50% off Corsair and Razer

Can a second game studio help stem Google Stadia’s struggles?

Unannounced game Star Wars: Project Maverick pops up on PlayStation Store

The most anticipated games of 2020

Digital Trends Live: SXSW shrinks, Twitter’s ‘fleets,’ and more

episode 330 25473758 0 image a 3 1583234943990

PS4 swan song Ghost of Tsushima will launch just after E3

Ghost of Tsushima

The best ultrawide monitors of 2020 for creativity, productivity, or gaming

Dell UltraSharp 27 4K PremierColor Monitor

The best Apple TV games you need to play

AMD vs. Intel