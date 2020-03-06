The third week of Fortnite battle royale is here in chapter 2, season 2. With it comes the standard weekly challenges and the latest update for the Deadpool skin mission. Since Brutus had two weeks to host the weekly missions, it is now switching over in week 3 to TNTina, one of the other bosses you can fight on the island.

Fortnite week 3 challenges

The TNTina’s Trial begins this week and will conclude in week 4 of season 2 with the chance to unlock a new skin variant for her. To do so, you’ll need to complete most of the challenges in week 3. You can find all of them below.

Eliminate five players using explosives

Search 10 chests at Holly Hedges or Retail Row

Destroy 10 structures with propane tanks

Catch air five times with a motorboat

Visit 15 different landmarks

Use an upgrade station to sidegrade a weapon three times

Deal 500 damage to bosses

Land at the Rig, Hydro 16, and Logjam Woodworks

Destroy five sentry cameras or sentry turrets

Eliminate two players back-to-back without using any healing or shield items in between

As you can see, the trials this week aren’t the best, compared with the excellent first two weeks this season, but there are some solid ones here, like landing at one of the new locations.

Week 3 landing challenge tips

One of the biggest challenges this week is to land at the Rig, Hydro 16, and Logjam Woodworks. Two of these existed in season 1, so you may already know them. Both Hydro 16 and the Woodworks are landmarks, which means they don’t show up on the map like the newly released Rig does.

The key to this challenge is that you must land at these locations rather than just visit them. So you will need to either do this at the start of the match after dropping out of the battle bus or use the unlimited parachute in the Team Rumble mode.

While you can get all three done in one match if you do Team Rumble, this isn’t required. It is possible to just land at each of them at the start of three different matches, and you’ll be good to go. To complete this, here are the locations of all three spots on the season 2 island.

All landing locations

You can find the general locations of the three required destinations in our map above along with detailed descriptions of where to find them individually below.

The Rig locat ion

The Rig is a new named location in season 2 and the easiest to find, since it does show up on the map. It is located southwest of Slurpy Swamp as an oil rig in the middle of the ocean. Simply land on top of the Rig for this mission.

Hydro 16 location

Hydro 16 is a dam landmark east of Slurpy Swamp. The dam is blocking the large lake where Misty Meadows and Lazy Lake are.

Logjam Woodworks location

Logjam Woodworks is a lumberyard landmark south of Holly Hedges and northwest of Slurpy Swamp in the B6 square on the grid map.

Week 3 challenge reward

Your reward for this trial is 40,000 experience.

