After months of waiting, the longest season of Fortnite is over, and season 2 is here. As with any new season, there are new weekly challenges to complete. Themed missions are back with every batch coming from one of the secret agents. In the case of week 1, players can complete Brutus’ Briefing.

Fortnite season 2 Brutus’ Briefing list

The season 2 spy Brutus has some tasks for players to complete, and they are quite varied. You can find the full list of the missions this week below:

Search for seven chests at the Grotto or the Shark

Deal 2,000 damage to henchmen

Open a door locked by an ID scanner in three different matches

Search seven ammo boxes in a single match

Disguise yourself inside a phone booth in three separate matches

Crouch within 20 meters of unaware henchmen for a total of 10 seconds

Throw three different healing or shield items

Eliminate five players while having 100 health/shields or more

Land at Lockie’s Lighthouse, Apres Ski, and Mount Kay

Damage players with two different weapons within 10 seconds

Most of the objectives this week are all about familiarizing players with the new mechanics and map changes this season. Thankfully, Epic changed the format of challenges so that you can complete them in any order you want.

Fortnite Lockie’s Lighthouse challenge tips

One of the biggest tasks this week is landing at Lockie’s Lighthouse, Apres Ski, and Mount Kay. An important detail to remember is that you have to land at these locations, not just visit them. This means you’ll need to immediately go to each spot after jumping out of the battle bus.

Because of this, it can take three or more matches to complete this mission. One way to get around this is in the Team Rumble mode. It changed in season 2 to allow for unlimited redeploys, so you can fly around and land at all three locations whenever you want.

Alternatively, you can turn on the Party Assist feature, team up with your friends, and have three of you land at each spot to complete the challenge in one fell swoop.

All three landing locations

All three spots that we need to land at this week are landmarks, so you will not easily see them on the island map. To help with this, we have circled all three spots above. You can find detailed descriptions of where they are below.

Lockie’s Lighthouse location

The lighthouse landmark is located in the northwestern corner of the map. It is in the C1 square on the grid map on the large island just east of the new Shark named location.

Apres Ski location

You can find the Apres Ski lodge in the E8 square on the map. It is southwest of Misty Meadows and next to a patch of snow.

Mount Kay location

Mount Kay is the large snowy mountain easy of Misty Meadows. It is on the border of the G7 and G8 squares.

Landing challenge reward

The reward for completing this mission is 40,000 experience.

