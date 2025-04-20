Fortnite is getting another Star Wars tie-in, this time with Jar Jar Binks

Fortnite’s next Battle Pass is Star Wars themed (and appropriately dubbed Galactic Battle), and it will be here in less than two weeks on May 2. It also adds Darth Jar Jar, so get ready for a lot of “mesa winner” jokes in the near future. The news broke during Star Wars Celebration and included a lot of details about what the new additions might bring, including adding Force Lightning as an in-game ability.

Besides Death Jar Jar, other skins like Emperor Palpatine can also be unlocked through the Battle Pass. In addition, there are mashups with existing Fortnite characters like the Wookie Cuddle Team Leader (who doesn’t want to cuddle a Wookie?) and more. Players can purchase a Mace Windu skin through the Item Shop and also utilize new vehicles like the TIE Fighter and X-Wing.

You can expect to see a lot of Lightsabers on the battlefield, as well as Star Wars-themed map locations.

If you love Fortnite and you’re also a huge Star Wars fan, this season sounds like one you won’t want to miss. Each week will have a different theme, too. Starting from May 2, the themes are Imperial Takeover, The Pull of the Force, Mandalorian Rising, Star Destroyer Bombardment, and Death Star Sabotage — a little something from almost every part of Star Wars lore. Although finer details haven’t been given, we wouldn’t be surprised to see a skin or two from the Knights of the Old Republic era, either.

According to the announcement, “The five-part saga will lead up to an in-game narrative live event that will surely have players feeling like they’ve got the fate of the whole galaxy in their hands.”

This is just a small part of a massive amount of Star Wars news that has emerged from Star Wars Celebration, including the announcement of Star Wars Zero Company, Andor season 2, and so much more.