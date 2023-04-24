 Skip to main content
How to launch fireworks at Coachella Island in Fortnite

Joseph Yaden
By

The week 2 Fortnite Coachella quests are live now, and while a lot of them are straightforward, one seems to have caused some confusion for many players. The quest is for launching fireworks at Coachella Island, and as expected, the game doesn’t necessarily specify how to complete the objective. In this guide, we’ll show you how to launch fireworks at Coachella in Fortnite.

Visit Coachella Island

Launching fireworks at Coachella Island in Fortnite.

The first step is to actually make your way to Coachella Island. You cannot complete this quest during a normal match and instead must head into a Creator Made Island. To do so, you’ll need to head to Island Code from the game mode menu and utilize the code 5449-4207-1280. Then, launch into a match on Coachella Island.

Wait for the firework show to begin

Launching fireworks at Coachella Island in Fortnite.

It will take a little bit to load, so give it some time if need be. Once you arrive, head forward and you’ll see a board with various objectives. At the top is a countdown timer for the firework show. You’ll need to wait for this to count down, and after it does, you’ll be able to join the show. Keep in mind, the show happens every 15 minutes. There’s no way to speed up the timer, sadly, so be prepared to wait.

Launch three fireworks

Launching fireworks at Coachella Island in Fortnite.

After the show starts, you’ll be given access to the Firework Flare Gun. All you need to do is aim in the air and shoot three times with this particular weapon. Once you do, you’ll earn credit for completing the quest and you’ll be rewarded with 15,000 XP for your troubles.

Joseph Yaden
Joseph Yaden

Joseph Yaden is a freelance journalist who covers loves Nintendo, shooters, and horror games. He mostly covers game guides for Digital Trends, but can also be found writing for Inverse. When he's not writing about video games he can usually be found petting his cats and listening to some Progressive Metal. He thinks Meshuggah is tight. Twitter: @JosephYaden

