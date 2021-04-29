fortnite-season-6-week-7-guide-how-to-get-makeshift-primal-and-mechanical-weapon-eliminations

As part of Fortnite’s season 6, week 7, players will need to earn eliminations with various weapons to complete challenges. There are three separate challenges that fall into this category: Earn a Makeshift weapon elimination, a Primal weapon elimination, and a Mechanical weapon elimination. The hardest part about these challenges is obtaining the weapon type in question. Eliminations will come naturally. If you play a lot, or have at least played frequently throughout this season, you’ll probably be familiar with how these weapons work.

Newcomers might not be aware of which weapons are which, so in this guide, we’ll show you everything you need to know about these challenges. Here’s how to get a Makeshift, Primal, and Mechanical weapon elimination in Fortnite.

How to get Makeshift weapons

Makeshift weapons are the most common and are typically found in chests or on the ground. Pretty much anywhere you land will have these weapons, so as long as you’re even making a mild effort to loot, you shouldn’t have any issues with this. Just be on the lookout for chests, which are easily tracked by enabling Visualize Sound Effects.

How to get Primal weapons

These next two weapon types are slightly trickier because they require materials to craft. First up, let’s go over tracking down a Primal weapon. To get one of these, you’ll need to combine a Makeshift weapon with any number of animal bones. The number of animal bones you need depends on the weapon you’re wanting to craft. Typically, you’ll need three to four animal bones for any given weapon. You can obtain these resources by eliminating animals such as wolves, boars, or chickens.

The map above (thanks, Fortnite.gg) details all of the animal spawns so you can easily track them down. Likewise, Tarana in Boney Burbs sells animal parts, as well. Take down one of the animals mentioned above, and they’ll drop an animal bone for you to use. Once you’ve got enough, open up the Inventory, then tab over to Crafting, and create the Primal weapon of choice.

How to get Mechanical weapons

Mechanical weapons are similar to Primal, only they require Mechanical parts. These are obtained from vehicles such as cars, trucks, and other drivable vessels. These are harder to pinpoint exactly since they typically don’t spawn in the same places each match. However, there are certain spawns like the trailers at Weeping Woods that do appear each match, so you can visit locations like that to find the Mechanical parts you need. Simply destroy the vehicle and it’ll drop a part for you. Again, once you’ve got what you need, head to the Crafting menu to make the Mechanical weapon of choice.

With all that in mind, all you need to do is eliminate an opponent with one of each weapon type to gain credit. Each weapon type has its own challenge, so there’s no pressure to obtain all three eliminations in one match. Keep in mind, you can also pick up one of the aforementioned weapon types from an enemy player.

