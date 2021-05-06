Fortnite challenge guide: Use launcher from Guardian Towers

During Fortnite season 6, week 8, you’re tasked with running around the map to visit specific locations for certain challenges. One challenge that might cause some confusion requires you to use launchers from Guardian Towers. Some players have misinterpreted this, thinking you must utilize a rocket launcher or grenade launcher at these spots, but that isn’t the case. What this actually means is that you must bounce from the launcher pads found at these specific Guardian Towers.

To finish the challenge, you must bounce from three of the six of them, and in this guide, we’ll show you where to find them. We’ll also go through the recommended route for maximum efficiency. Here’s how to use launchers from Guardian Towers in Fortnite.

Recommended reading:

Guardian Tower launcher locations

As you can see in the map above (thanks, Fortnite.gg), each of the Guardian Towers are located at the tips of the orange pieces of land that protrude from the center of The Spire. Think of it like a star, with each tip featuring a Guardian Tower. All of the towers have a launch pad that sends you flying into the air if you interact with it, and those are what you’re looking for when working on this challenge.

We recommend attempting this challenge in Team Rumble so you can glide in after you respawn. This makes it much easier to hit each location. Remember, you can bounce from any pad, though all three have to be different to make progress. It’s also worth noting that your progress carries over from match to match, so no worries if you only manage to get two in a single game.

First Guardian Tower

For the purposes of simplicity, we’ll start at the westernmost tower and work our way around, counterclockwise. The first one is found to the west of Weeping Woods. Simply approach the top of the tower and walk up to the launch pad. Once it sends you flying, you’ll gain credit.

Second Guardian Tower

To the east of the previous location is the next tower, found just north of Misty Meadows.

Third Guardian Tower

Northeast of the previous tower is the third tower, which is north of Retail Row.

Fourth Guardian Tower

Head north for the next tower, past Colossal Crops, and you’ll find the next one. It’s northeast of Colossal Crops.

Fifth Guardian Tower

The next one is west, just southeast of Stealthy Stronghold.

Sixth Guardian Tower

And for the final one, you’ll find it just east of Sweaty Sands, by the water.

After you’ve bounced from three of the aforementioned launch pads, you’ll complete the challenge and earn 24,000 XP.

Editors' Recommendations