Fortnite season 6, week 7 challenges and how to complete them

It’s a new week, which means Fortnite has updated its challenge list. We’re now in season 6, week 7, and for this new set of challenges, players will need to be familiar with the game’s weapon types, as well as the locations of certain items. Once again, experienced players will likely breeze through this week’s challenges, while newcomers might need a little assistance, especially with finding specific weapon types.

Whatever your skill level, you’ll likely find our challenge guide useful. In this guide, we’ll go through all of the new challenges, and we’ll provide tips for getting through the tougher ones. Here are Fortnite’s new challenges and how to complete the more difficult quests.

Season 6, week 7 challenge list

As usual, we advise taking a look at the challenge list prior to jumping in and playing. It’s good to have an idea of what you need to do before you hop into a match. The full list of new challenges is as follows:

  • Makeshift weapon elimination (1)
  • Primal weapon elimination (1)
  • Mechanical weapon elimination (1)
  • Mark weapons of different rarity (1)
  • Collect meat or peppers (5)
  • Consume foraged items (3)
  • Hunt raptors (2)

The challenges for this week are mostly self-explanatory, with no hidden collectible requirements or necessity to visit unnamed areas on the map. If you’re new to the game, you might stumble with the weapon eliminations, but we’ll have more on completing those challenges below. You’ll want to familiarize yourself with the game’s crafting mechanics, which we have more information on in our guide here.

Aside from that, you should be consuming foraged items, marking weapons, and fending off raptors naturally as you play. Nonetheless, here are some guides for this week’s harder challenges.

Get Makeshift, Primal, and Mechanical weapon eliminations

The toughest part about this specific challenge is actually getting your hands on each of the weapon types. You’ll have to craft some of them, so you’ll need to be on the lookout for animal bones and mechanical parts, which are found around the world. Click the link below for useful tips on acquiring all weapon types.

How to get Makeshift, Primal, and Mechanical weapon eliminations

Hunt raptors

fortnite-season-6-week-7-challenges-and-how-to-complete-them

Raptors are a new addition to Fortnite during season 6. They have fixed spawns, so be sure to use the guide below to find out where to locate them. They aren’t too difficult to defeat if you come prepared.

How to hunt raptors

And those are the trickier challenges for Fortnite season 6, week 7! You’ll likely earn progress for these by playing naturally, but if you’re having trouble, our guide here will certainly help you out, even if you’re a newcomer.

