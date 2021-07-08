The latest batch of Fortnite challenges is live for season 7, week 5. For this week, you’ll find a much more straightforward list than others in recent memory. There are still a few collectible quests here and there, but a lot more of your objectives can be completed by playing naturally. One that might cause you some trouble is destroying computer equipment at satellite stations or Corny Complex.

Since satellite stations aren’t marked on the map, and neither are the locations of computer equipment, you might be unsure of where to go. In this guide, we’ll show you everything you’ll need to know about completing this challenge, with tips to get through it as easily as possible. Here’s how to destroy computer equipment at satellite stations or Corny Complex in Fortnite.

Recommended reading:

Where to find computer equipment

There are several computer equipment locations around the map — most of which are found at satellite stations. The map above (thanks, Fortnite.gg) shows the locations of each spot that contains computer equipment. Thankfully, you only need to visit one of them to complete the challenge. When selecting one of the locations above, we advise picking one on the outskirts of the map to avoid coming across other players. Make sure you pay attention to the path of the Battle Bus to plan where to go.

The spot at Corny Complex is a little different since it’s not a satellite station. Instead, one of the barns has a silo next to it with alien equipment. If you land on top of the silo, you can easily bust through and destroy all the equipment inside without being seen — especially since most players will be focused on the saucer in the barn next door.

We also recommend working toward this challenge in Team Rumble so you can respawn if you’re eliminated. And as always, coordinate with a team to make this one easier.

What is computer equipment?

The term “computer equipment” is vague and doesn’t necessarily explain what to look for. In this case, each of the locations mentioned above features orange monitors all over the place, and these are what you’ll want to destroy. To complete the challenge, you only need to destroy three of these screens, though it seems the devices attached to them also count as “equipment” as well. In essence, look for these devices and hammer away with your pickax, destroying everything in sight. That way, you don’t have to worry about guessing what items count.

After you’ve destroyed three of them, you’ll complete the challenge and earn 30,000 XP for doing so.

Editors' Recommendations