It’s time for the next batch of Fortnite challenges, this time for season 7, week 4. Much like the previous list, this week’s challenges are a little tricky and require you to visit specific locations around the map. The main issue is that most of these locations are unmarked, so it’s easy to be stuck when trying to figure out where to go.

With that in mind, this post covers how to complete most of this week’s challenges, with guides featuring the specific locations for each. Here are the Fortnite season 7, week 4 challenges and how to complete them.

Fortnite season 7, week 4 challenges

Each week, we always recommend taking a glance at the latest challenges so you’re prepared. As you can see, you’ll need to visit many locations all around the map if you plan on finishing all of week 4’s challenges. The full list is as follows:

Search the farm for clues (2)

Visit Farmer Steel’s favorite places (3)

Place missing person signs in Weeping Woods and Misty Meadows (4)

Collect doomsday preppers guide (1)

Forage for food, need supplies (5)

While most of these aren’t necessarily difficult, you’ll likely need some assistance with the exact locations for each challenge. Below are guides for them all.

Fortnite season 7, week 4 challenge guide

Search the farm for clues

The first challenge you’ll work toward is finding clues around the farm. These clues are represented by magnifying glasses and are hidden in the farm area. The guide below has all the details for finding them.

Visit Farmer Steel’s favorite places

Next up, you’ll need to visit Farmer Steel’s favorite places, which are unmarked on the map. Use the link below for more details.

Place missing person signs in Weeping Woods and Misty Meadows

After that, you’ll need to place missing person signs in Weeping Woods and Misty Meadows. We’ve got all the details for you in the guide below.

Collect doomsday preppers guide

And finally, you’ll need to collect one of two doomsday preppers guides at either Hydro 16 or Steamy Stacks. Use the guide below for details on where to find them.

The final challenge for collecting foraged food is one you’ll likely earn as you play naturally. These are consumable pieces of food like fruit and vegetables. And with that, you’ll be all finished with the Fortnite season 7, week 4 challenges. Based on the types of challenges that have appeared this season, it seems the days of straightforward objectives might be behind us, at least for now.

