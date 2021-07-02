  1. Gaming

Fortnite season 7, week 4 challenges and how to complete them

By

It’s time for the next batch of Fortnite challenges, this time for season 7, week 4. Much like the previous list, this week’s challenges are a little tricky and require you to visit specific locations around the map. The main issue is that most of these locations are unmarked, so it’s easy to be stuck when trying to figure out where to go.

With that in mind, this post covers how to complete most of this week’s challenges, with guides featuring the specific locations for each. Here are the Fortnite season 7, week 4 challenges and how to complete them.

Recommended reading:

Fortnite season 7, week 4 challenges

Fortnite season 7, week 4 challenges.

Each week, we always recommend taking a glance at the latest challenges so you’re prepared. As you can see, you’ll need to visit many locations all around the map if you plan on finishing all of week 4’s challenges. The full list is as follows:

  • Search the farm for clues (2)
  • Visit Farmer Steel’s favorite places (3)
  • Place missing person signs in Weeping Woods and Misty Meadows (4)
  • Collect doomsday preppers guide (1)
  • Forage for food, need supplies (5)

While most of these aren’t necessarily difficult, you’ll likely need some assistance with the exact locations for each challenge. Below are guides for them all.

Fortnite season 7, week 4 challenge guide

Search the farm for clues

Fortnite search farm for clues.

The first challenge you’ll work toward is finding clues around the farm. These clues are represented by magnifying glasses and are hidden in the farm area. The guide below has all the details for finding them.

Where to search the farm for clues

Visit Farmer Steel’s favorite places

Fortnite Farmer Steel's favorite places.

Next up, you’ll need to visit Farmer Steel’s favorite places, which are unmarked on the map. Use the link below for more details.

How to visit Farmer Steel’s favorite places

Place missing person signs in Weeping Woods and Misty Meadows

Fortnite missing persons Misty Meadows and Weeping Woods.

After that, you’ll need to place missing person signs in Weeping Woods and Misty Meadows. We’ve got all the details for you in the guide below.

Where to place missing person signs in Weeping Woods and Misty Meadows

Collect doomsday preppers guide

Fortnite doomsday prepper guide.

And finally, you’ll need to collect one of two doomsday preppers guides at either Hydro 16 or Steamy Stacks. Use the guide below for details on where to find them.

Where to collect doomsday preppers guide

The final challenge for collecting foraged food is one you’ll likely earn as you play naturally. These are consumable pieces of food like fruit and vegetables. And with that, you’ll be all finished with the Fortnite season 7, week 4 challenges. Based on the types of challenges that have appeared this season, it seems the days of straightforward objectives might be behind us, at least for now.

Editors' Recommendations

Mortal Kombat 11 will not receive any more DLC, NetherRealm says

mortal kombat 11 stops dlc apps 2212 70907833818118103 9cc0eb96 5952 483e 9994 c355444eec7c

The best games: 31 games you need to try

red-dead-redemption-2

Faze Clan suspends and cuts ties with players after crypto scam allegations

The Faze clan wins a championship at an esports event.

Nvidia DLSS rides AMD’s Super Resolution upscaling wave, but not its coattails

CoD Warzone running with and without DLSS enabled

Destiny 2: Beyond Light: Where to find Xur for the weekend of July 2

destinys weekend vendor xur extends stay psnxbox live hacks destiny

Doom Eternal team cancels planned ‘Invasion’ multiplayer mode

The key art for Doom Eternal.

The Witcher’s Pokémon Go-like AR mobile game gets a release date

Promo art for The Witcher's mobile AR game.

Everything we know about Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood - Cleaners vs Ogre

Everything we know about Age of Empires IV

A fleet of ships set sail in Age of Empires IV

Zelda: Skyward Sword HD will fix the original game’s most annoying problems

skyward sword hd quality of life

Is Kazuya top-tier? Super Smash Bros. pros weigh in on Ultimate’s new character

kazuya smash ultimate impressions mishima

4th of July Sales 2021: All the best deals, all in one place

best 4th of july sales 2020

Best cheap gaming laptop deals for July 2021

MSI GS75 Stealth