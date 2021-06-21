how-to-defeat-ufos-in-fortnite

UFOs are one of the standout new features in Fortnite following its season 7 update. These are massive flying saucers that spawn around the map, allowing players to pilot them. What’s cool about UFOs is that you can shoot laser beams from them and even abduct players (and other items) as you fly around. These new vessels have changed the way some players navigate each match due to their persistent presence.

In fact, some would argue that — with the right pilot — these UFOs are a bit too powerful. You’ll find that players like to stay in the UFO toward the very end of a match to avoid taking out, which can be frustrating to the other players. But not to worry, as there are a few things you can do to have more success defeating these UFOs. In this guide, we’ll go through tips on how to take down these new space crafts, where to find them, and how to survive if you’re piloting one yourself.

Where to find UFOs

Before actually learning how to defeat (or survive in) a UFO, let’s first cover where to find them. UFOs spawn around the map in fixed locations, and each match features five of them. Because of this, almost every spawn location is busy right from the start of a match, so you’ll want to take note of where your opponents (and teammates) are.

The full list of UFO locations can be seen above (thanks, Fortnite.gg). One spawns on the southwest side of Steamy Stacks; another is to the southeast of Corny Complex; one spawns on the south side of Dirty Docks; another appears on the far west side of Weeping Woods; and the final one is on the island on the southeast corner of the map, close to Catty Corner.

From our experience, the easiest one to acquire is the final UFO, on the island to the southeast. This area is almost never busy, as it’s often close to the outside of the zone. So, if you’re wanting to test things out, we recommend going toward this one.

How to defeat a UFO

Facing off against a UFO while you’re on foot can be a frustrating task. This is because the saucer’s laser does high damage and can easily overtake another player, especially if the person on foot isn’t prepared. If you find yourself facing off against a UFO while you’re on foot, there are a couple of things you can do to make your life easier. The most basic piece of advice is to simply shoot it. If the pilot isn’t good, you can eventually take the vehicle down by jumping and dodging its shots as you shoot.

But it gets a little deeper than that. For best results, we recommend using the Rail Gun to take down the UFOs. This weapon deals lots of damage and is relatively easy to use. You should aim for the pink center to dish out maximum damage, though this can be tough depending on how far away your target is. The UFO’s laser moves slowly, so you should be able to dodge the shots if you’re jumping around. If you land your shots, you can take down a UFO with a Rail Gun in only three hits, making it one of the best strategies.

Another good tip is to board the UFO to defeat the pilot. This can be done in a number of ways, but one of the most effective strategies is to grab a chicken and use it to fly up to the top of the UFO. From here, you can actually just shoot into the cockpit to take down the player without actually having to destroy the saucer. From there, you can board the vessel and be on your way.

If you’re being abducted — which tends to happen often — do not panic. All you have to do to negate this is attack the claw that’s sucking you up. Make sure you start shooting it right away, and if you damage it enough, you’ll be let go, and you can glide down to safety.

How to survive while in a UFO

If you’re piloting a UFO yourself, you might be struggling to figure things out, especially if it’s your first time flying. They aren’t too terribly difficult to control, but if you don’t know what you’re doing, other players will be able to take you down easily. There are a few things to be aware of when piloting a UFO. Aside from basic controls such as the boost feature and the ability to abduct other players, the main thing you’ll need to focus on is firing the laser.

The lasers move very slowly, so you’ll need to lead your shots significantly. The biggest piece of advice is to stay above your targets who are in UFOs since they’ll have trouble landing their shots while you’re there. This way, you can easily land your shots — just make sure you pay attention to the crosshairs below your ship. When trying to defend against other players who are on foot, it’s important not to get too close, as this will prevent you from being boarded.

It’s a trade-off because the farther away you are from your target, the harder it is to land your laser shots, but we recommend staying far enough to avoid being boarded. Keep spamming your laser and learn the timing of its trajectory, and you’ll get the hang of it. Another neat trick you can utilize involves setting buildings on fire. In essence, you can pick up a flaming torch with the UFO and drag it over to buildings. Then, drop it on the structure, and it will burn to the ground, damaging any players inside.

The other point is that you cannot cause fall damage to players who you abduct. But you can abduct them to move them to a different spot, making them easier to shoot. Or perhaps move them to the top of a building or structure and then shoot the bottom out so they take fall damage. There are a number of strategies you can utilize, so experiment and see what works!

