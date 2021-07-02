With the start of Fortnite season 7, week 4, a new batch of challenges is ready for you to complete, giving you plenty of ways to earn XP. Much like last week’s, the new challenges are tricky since most of them require you to visit unmarked locations on the map to find collectibles or visit specific spots. One challenge that might cause you some trouble sends you on a quest to visit Farmer Steel’s favorite places. Of course, the game doesn’t specify where his favorite places are.

In this guide, we’ll show you how to complete this challenge, along with everything else you’ll need to make it as easy as possible. Here’s how to visit Farmer Steel’s favorite places in Fortnite.

Farmer Steel’s favorite places

There are three locations you need to visit to complete this challenge. You might not know where to go, but luckily, we’ve got the locations of each. The map above (courtesy of Fortnite.gg) outlines all three locations. You do have to go to all three to complete the challenge, but they do not need to be visited in one match, thankfully. If you play Team Rumble and grab a vehicle, however, you can hit all three before the storm comes.

Since you don’t have to actually interact with anything to earn credit toward this challenge, you can get away with simply driving by in a vehicle. If you’re quick, you can drive close to the landmark, get credit for it, and then drive away before getting shot by any nearby players. If you do get taken out before you visit all three, you can pick up where you left off in another match, so don’t worry if you’re eliminated early.

Below are the specific locations of each spot you need to visit.

Farmer Steel’s favorite place 1

You can hit these in any order, but we had luck going to the one northwest of Retail Row. It’s found by the small body of water, next to the yellow house. The reason this spot is good to visit first is that you can head to the bridge to the north to grab a vehicle that will help you reach the others in time.

Farmer Steel’s favorite place 2

North of the previous location is the next spot, the pizza restaurant with the tomato on top. If you grabbed a vehicle from the bridge mentioned above, you should have no trouble getting here quickly.

Farmer Steel’s favorite place 3

The final one is found on the far west side of the map, to the northeast of Holly Hedges. It’s the small house located by a lake. Simply walk up and you’ll get credit for completing the challenge.

