The latest batch of Fortnite challenges is live, this time for season 7, week 3. Oddly enough, each of the new challenges sends you to specific locations around the map, meaning they aren’t as straightforward as you might expect. In previous seasons, you’d complete challenges for simply opening chests or by using certain weapons, but this week, your objectives are slightly more complicated.

It’s possible you’ll stumble across some of your objectives as you play naturally, but for the most part, you’ll need to have some map awareness to get through the latest challenges. And that’s where we come in. Here, we’ll show you all the new challenges, along with a guide for getting through each. These are the Fortnite season 7, week 3 challenges and how to complete them.

Season 7, week 3 challenges

Each week, we recommend taking a look at the latest challenges so you’re aware of what you need to do. That way, you’ll be more prepared as you play. As you can see, each challenge requires you to visit certain locations to either collect specific items or talk to NPCs. Below is the full list of season 7, week 3 challenges:

Get Slone’s orders from a payphone (0/1)

Converse with Sunny, Joey, or Beach Brutus (0/1)

Place welcome signs in Pleasant Park and Lazy Lake (0/4)

Place boomboxes in Believer Beach (0/2)

Place alien light communication device on mountaintops (0/2)

Collect cat food (0/2)

Since all of these objectives require you to go to certain locations, you might need some help. Below are guides for each and every weekly challenge for season 7, week 3.

Season 7, week 3 challenge guide

Get Slone’s orders from a payphone

First up is the challenge for accepting Slone’s order from a payphone. You can visit several different locations to get this one done, but check out the guide below for more details.

Converse with Sunny, Joey, or Beach Brutus

For this one, you need to speak with one of the three NPCs around Believer Beach. Their locations are shown in the guide below.

Place welcome signs in Pleasant Park and Lazy Lake

To complete this challenge, you need to place welcome signs around Pleasant Park or Lazy Lake. Check out their locations below.

Place boomboxes in Believer Beach

Placing boomboxes in Believer Beach isn’t hard, but there seems to be a bug tied to the challenge. The guide below has more details.

Place alien light communication device on mountaintops

When it comes to placing alien light communication devices on mountaintops, you only need to complete two of the four. Click the link below for their locations.

Collect cat food

Finally, you have to collect two cat food containers across Dirty Docks and Retail Row. Check out their locations below.

And with that, you’ll be all set to complete the entire list of Fortnite challenges for season 7, week 3. They aren’t hard, but without some help, you might be unsure of where to go to complete many of them.

