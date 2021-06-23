Fortnite season 7, week 2 challenges, and how to complete them

The newest set of Fortnite challenges is live for season 7, week 2, and with that comes plenty of new ways to earn XP. Recently, the Fortnite challenges have been straightforward, but for this week, they’re slightly more complicated. This is because a lot of the new challenges send you to specific, unmarked locations on the map or require you to use some of the new weapons that you might not be familiar with. This set of challenges isn’t hard by any means, but you’ll likely need some assistance if you plan on getting through all of them.

In this guide, we’ll go through all the new challenges, along with tips for getting through the more difficult ones. Here are Fortnite’s season 7, week 2 challenges, and how to complete them.

Recommended reading:

Season 7, week 2 challenges

As always, we recommend taking a look at the latest list of challenges each week so you’re aware of what to do. This can help you plan as you make your way through a match. Some of them will likely come naturally, such as the one for searching chests at Corny Complex, while others will be more difficult. Below is the full list of challenges for this week:

Search chests at Corny Complex or Lazy Lake (7)

Explosive damage to opponents or opponent structure (500)

Collect spray cans from the warehouse in Dirty Docks or garages in Pleasant Park (2)

Destroy equipment at satellite stations (15)

Search for a graffiti-covered wall at Hydro 16 or near Catty Corner (1)

Visit different named locations in a single match (5)

Enter a UFO (1)

As you can see, there are a handful that send you on a quest to find certain items that might prove to be more difficult without knowing where to go. Luckily, we’ve got guides for all of the harder ones below.

Season 7, week 2 challenge guide

Collect spray cans from the warehouse in Dirty Docks or garages in Pleasant Park

For this challenge, you need to collect two of the nine spray cans across Dirty Docks and Pleasant Park. The guide below has the locations of all spray cans.

Destroy equipment at satellite stations

This challenge is a little confusing since it’s not entirely clear what “equipment” is. Reference the guide below for more specifics.

Search for a graffiti-covered wall at Hydro 16 or near Catty Corner

To get through this challenge, you need to find one of the four graffiti-covered walls across Hydro 16 or Catty Corner. Click the link below for more details.

Enter a UFO

One of season 7’s best features is the implementation of UFOs. Our UFO guide below has all the details on piloting one.

And that wraps everything up for season 7, week 2! Even though these challenges are a little trickier than you might be used to, you can still get through them quickly with our guides above.

