  1. Gaming

Fortnite season 7, week 2 challenges, and how to complete them

By

The newest set of Fortnite challenges is live for season 7, week 2, and with that comes plenty of new ways to earn XP. Recently, the Fortnite challenges have been straightforward, but for this week, they’re slightly more complicated. This is because a lot of the new challenges send you to specific, unmarked locations on the map or require you to use some of the new weapons that you might not be familiar with. This set of challenges isn’t hard by any means, but you’ll likely need some assistance if you plan on getting through all of them.

In this guide, we’ll go through all the new challenges, along with tips for getting through the more difficult ones. Here are Fortnite’s season 7, week 2 challenges, and how to complete them.

Recommended reading:

Season 7, week 2 challenges

fortnite-season-7-week-2-challenges-and-how-to-complete-them

As always, we recommend taking a look at the latest list of challenges each week so you’re aware of what to do. This can help you plan as you make your way through a match. Some of them will likely come naturally, such as the one for searching chests at Corny Complex, while others will be more difficult. Below is the full list of challenges for this week:

  • Search chests at Corny Complex or Lazy Lake (7)
  • Explosive damage to opponents or opponent structure (500)
  • Collect spray cans from the warehouse in Dirty Docks or garages in Pleasant Park (2)
  • Destroy equipment at satellite stations (15)
  • Search for a graffiti-covered wall at Hydro 16 or near Catty Corner (1)
  • Visit different named locations in a single match (5)
  • Enter a UFO (1)

As you can see, there are a handful that send you on a quest to find certain items that might prove to be more difficult without knowing where to go. Luckily, we’ve got guides for all of the harder ones below.

Season 7, week 2 challenge guide

Collect spray cans from the warehouse in Dirty Docks or garages in Pleasant Park

fortnite-season-7-week-2-challenge-guide-how-to-collect-spray-cans-from-warehouses

For this challenge, you need to collect two of the nine spray cans across Dirty Docks and Pleasant Park. The guide below has the locations of all spray cans.

How to collect spray cans from warehouse in Dirty Docks or garages in Pleasant Park

Destroy equipment at satellite stations

fortnite-season-7-week-2-challenge-guide-how-to-destroy-equipment-at-satellite-stations

This challenge is a little confusing since it’s not entirely clear what “equipment” is. Reference the guide below for more specifics.

How to destroy equipment at satellite stations

Search for a graffiti-covered wall at Hydro 16 or near Catty Corner

fortnite-season-7-week-2-challenge-guide-how-to-search-for-a-graffiti-covered-wall-at-hydro-16-or-near-catty-corner

To get through this challenge, you need to find one of the four graffiti-covered walls across Hydro 16 or Catty Corner. Click the link below for more details.

How to search for graffiti-covered wall at Hydro 16 or near Catty Corner

Enter a UFO

how-to-defeat-ufos-in-fortnite

One of season 7’s best features is the implementation of UFOs. Our UFO guide below has all the details on piloting one.

How to enter a UFO

And that wraps everything up for season 7, week 2! Even though these challenges are a little trickier than you might be used to, you can  still get through them quickly with our guides above.

Editors' Recommendations

Prime Day Razer deals 2021: The best sales you can still shop

razer kraken v3 x news https hybrismediaprod blob core windows net sys master phoenix images container ha2 h38 9081219973150

Xbox Game Pass adds Need for Speed, drops Monster Hunter

xbox game pass need for speed hot pursuit

Prime Day gaming laptop deals 2021: The best sales you can still shop

Prime Day 2021 Gaming Laptop Deals

Prime Day external hard drive deals 2021: The best sales you can still shop

how much space does security camera video footage require western digital passport external hard drive

Best Prime Day video game deals for 2021: The best sales you can still shop

final fantasy vii remake length how many chapters ff7 duo

Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals for 2021: The best sales you can still shop

nintendo switch deal prime day 2020 featured resized

Best Prime Day gaming headset deals for 2021: The best sales you can still shop

PC Gaming Monitor LED Lights

Best Prime Day gaming deals for 2021: The best sales you can still shop

Prime Day 2021 Gaming Deals

Best Prime Day gaming chair deals for 2021: The best sales you can still shop

best cheap gaming chair deals - Respawn Omega-R gaming rocker

A fan-made Space Jam beat-’em-up game is coming to Xbox Game Pass

Bugs Bunny fights robots in Space Jam a New Legacy The Game.

Here’s every game you want to play in 4K and HDR on the PlayStation 4 Pro

resident evil 2 interview how sound design injects horror into games zombie crawl

Dell is practically giving away this gaming laptop for Prime Day

dell g3 15 g7 gaming laptop deals summer sale 2020 review fortnite 3065 768x768

You DO NOT want to miss this Prime Day Razer gaming mouse deal

editors picks prime day 2021 razer deathadder v2 mouse