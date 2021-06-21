Fortnite challenge guide: Search for a graffiti-covered wall at Hydro 16

Fortnite season 7, week 2 is live, and it comes with a brand new set of challenges for you to complete. This week’s challenges are actually less straightforward than you might be used to, with some of them sending you to unmarked locations around the map. One of the new challenges is for finding a graffiti-covered wall at either Hydro 16 or near Catty Corner. The wall art isn’t too difficult to spot, but if you’re new to Fortnite or just haven’t played in a while, you might be unsure where to go.

In this guide, we’ll show you where all graffiti-covered walls are located across both areas and tips for completing the challenge as quickly as possible. Here’s how to search for a graffiti-covered wall at Hydro 16 or near Catty Corner in Fortnite.

Where to find graffiti-covered walls

The best thing about this challenge is that you only need to search for one graffiti-covered wall to complete it. There are four total, with two located at Hydro 16 and the other two at Catty Corner. The map above (thanks, Fortnite.gg) has the locations of all four, so pick whichever spot is closest to you at the start of the match!

Keep in mind, you must interact with the graffiti to get credit for completing the challenge. Epic should have written the challenge description as “find” instead of “search for,” but nonetheless, you probably get the point.

If you’re having trouble getting to the graffiti-covered walls before being eliminated, make sure you communicate with your team so they can watch your back as you approach your objective. Typically, these two areas aren’t too busy, but with the new challenge, you might come across another player or squad. And it also helps to try this in Team Rumble since you can respawn if you’re eliminated early.

Below are the specific locations of each graffiti-covered wall.

Graffiti-covered walls at Hydro 16

First wall

It doesn’t matter which wall you interact with — as long as you find one, you’ll complete the challenge. There’s one on the northern side of the dam wall at Hydro 16. It’s close to the water.

Second wall

The other one is on the south side of the building at Hydro 16, also by the water.

Graffiti-covered walls at Catty Corner

First wall

Alternatively, you can visit the tunnel by Catty Corner to find one of two graffiti-covered walls. One is on the east wall.

Second wall

The other is directly across, on the west wall.

Remember, press Square on PlayStation, X on Xbox, or Y on Nintendo Switch to interact with the wall. Once you do, you’ll complete the challenge.

