Fortnite season 7, week 3 is underway with an all-new set of challenges for you to complete. Typically, the challenges are straightforward, with objectives that require you to get a certain number of kills with various weapons or open chests in specific areas. This week’s list is composed entirely of challenges that send you to unmarked locations around the map to collect items or talk with NPCs. One in particular is for placing alien light communication devices on mountaintops.

As expected, these alien light communication devices aren’t marked on the map, making it tricky to actually know where to go. Fortunately, we’ve got all the information you’ll need to complete this challenge. Here’s how to place alien light communication devices on mountaintops in Fortnite.

Recommended reading:

Where to place alien light communication devices

It’s best to take a look at the map above (thanks, Fortnite.gg) for all the locations needed to complete this challenge. Luckily, you only need to place two alien light communication devices out of the four. These are found atop the snowy mountains in the southeastern portion of the map, close to Misty Meadows and Catty Corner. The spots where these devices can be placed are fixed, meaning you won’t have to wander around to find them.

We advise attempting this challenge in Team Rumble so you can respawn if you get eliminated. We also highly suggest going for this challenge at the start of a match since the storm will quickly overtake the spots you need to visit. Get this out of the way quickly so you don’t miss your chance. When you approach the correct area, simply interact with the translucent devices indicating one can be placed. Below are the specific locations where each alien light communication device can be placed.

Alien light communication device 1

You can visit whichever you’d like in any order, but for the purposes of simplicity, we’ll go from east to west. First, visit the large snowy mountaintop to the east of Catty Corner.

Alien light communication device 2

After that, head southwest to the next large mountaintop, this time to the south of Catty Corner.

Alien light communication device 3

The next one is on the smaller mountain to the west of the previous, south of Misty Meadows. This is found across the river from the previous location.

Alien light communication device 4

The final mountain is to the west, south of Misty Meadows once again. The spot is right next to a log cabin.

After you’ve placed an alien light communication device at two of the four areas, you’ll complete the challenge.

Editors' Recommendations