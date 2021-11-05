Fortnite season 8, week 8 challenge guide: Ember

It’s season 8, week 8 of Fortnite, and as always, that comes with a new set of challenges. This time, you’ll get to meet Ember, an NPC who focuses on fire quests (go figure). The quests aren’t too difficult, but a few of them might trip you up if you’re unsure of where to go.

Here, we’ll show you all of the new Ember challenges, with guides for getting through all of them as easily as possible. These are all the new Ember quests and how to complete them in Fortnite.

Ember challenge list

To begin the Fire Yoga Questline, you’ll need to visit Ember. This NPC is found northwest of Corny Crops, so speak with them and you’ll be able to start knocking out the challenges. Below are all the Ember quests.

Fire Yoga Questline

Destroy a fireplace at Lazy Lake, Craggy Cliffs, Holly Hedges, or Pleasant Park (1)

Set structures on fire (10)

Emote within 5m of a vehicle that’s smoking (1)

Ignite an opponent with a firefly jar (1)

Heal from a campfire (15)

Ember challenge guide

Destroy a fireplace at Lazy Lake, Craggy Cliffs, Holly Hedges, or Pleasant Park (1)

Of course, you can visit any of the four main locations listed above, but the best spot is Pleasant Park since it’s so close to Ember’s starting area. Head to one of the two fireplaces shown on the map above and destroy it with your pickaxe (or anything, really).

Set structures on fire (10)

All around the map are fireflies, which can be captured and placed in jars. The map above shows their general locations, so use it to collect lots of fireflies. Once you have a handful, go around throwing them at structures. For best results, throw the fireflies at buildings, as the fire can spread and burn multiple structures inside. Once you’ve destroyed 10, you’ll earn credit.

Emote within 5m of a vehicle that’s smoking (1)

Save some of your fireflies and then make your way to a vehicle. These are typically found in main hub areas, so visit any of them, throw the firefly at the car, and then get right next to it and emote to complete this request.

Ignite an opponent with a firefly jar (1)

From there, play normally, and the next time you down a player (it’s best to play in team-based modes), throw a firefly at them to finish this challenge. You can get away with throwing one at a player who isn’t downed, but it’s much harder to do.

Heal from a campfire (15)

For the final challenge, visit one of the campfires listed on the map above and interact with them to gain health. You need to recover 15 HP, so make sure you have 85 health at most before visiting one of these campfires.

