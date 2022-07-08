 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Fortnite Thor Love and Thunder skins: How to get the new Marvel outfits

Joseph Yaden
By

In celebration of the new Thor: Love and Thunder movie, Fortnite has added some fresh godlike skins for you to enjoy. These skins include Thor Odinson and Mighty Thor, each with their own cosmetics that are out of this universe. But how exactly do you get them? Do you need to complete pesky challenges or can you simply spend V-bucks to acquire the new cosmetics?

Here, we’ll show you everything you need to know about the new Thor Love and Thunder skins in Fortnite.

Recommended reading:

How to get the Thor: Love and Thunder skins

Mighty Thor from Fortnite.

Gods of Thunder pack — 2,500 V-bucks

To acquire the new Thor: Love and Thunder cosmetics in Fortnite, you need to purchase the Gods of Thunder pack from the Item Shop, which costs 2,500 V-bucks. The pack comes with two Thor skins (and an additional style for each), two Back Blings, two Harvesting Tools, two Gliders, a Loading Screen, and an Emote.

The items included in the pack are as follows:

  • Thor Odinson — Outfit (with Full Charge style)
  • Thor’s Cape — Back Bling
  • Mighty Thor — Outfit (with Full Charge style)
  • Mighty Thor’s Cape — Back Bling
  • Stormbreaker — Harvesting Tool
  • Stormbreaker’s Flight — Glider
  • Reformed Mjolnir — Harvesting Tool
  • Mjolnir’s Flight — Glider
  • Gods of Thunder — Loading Screen
  • Bring the Hammer Down — Emote

You can acquire a pack, which comes with 2,800 V-bucks for $20 if you’re short on in-game currency. It’s also possible you might have some V-bucks left over from a previous season. There doesn’t seem to be a way to unlock the new Thor skins for free, so you’ll have to shell out cash if you want to get your hands on them. It also doesn’t appear like there are individual bundles for each character, meaning you’ll have to spend 2,500 V-bucks even if you only want one outfit or cosmetic item.

You’ll want to purchase this pack soon if you want to get your hands on the new Thor items, as cosmetics are only available for a limited time.

This isn’t the first time Thor has appeared in Fortnite. A different version of the Marvel hero was implemented as part of the Chapter 2, Season 4 battle pass but has since become unobtainable. Though you can’t get your hands on that particular outfit and its associated items anymore, the Love and Thunder cosmetics are obtainable right now — which are arguably just as cool, if not better.

Fortnite has made a name for itself thanks to its lengthy list of licensed characters. During Chapter 3, Season 3 alone, Fortnite has featured Darth Vader, Indiana Jones, a rerun of Captain America, Spider-Man Zero, and the aforementioned Thor. Previous seasons have been jam-packed with Marvel characters, as well as Star Wars and other famous properties such as Halo and God of War.

Editors' Recommendations

The 50 best movies on Netflix right now (July 2022)

The cast of Mean Girls stands on stage in Santa outfits.

The best shows on Netflix right now (July 2022)

Grant Gustin in The Flash costume smiles off to the right.

The best stand-up comedy on Amazon Prime right now (July 2022)

Eddie Izzard performs in Wunderbar.

Best Prime Day Headphone deals 2022: Sales you can shop now

Prime Day 2021 Headphone Deals

Skull and Bones: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

Two ships fire cannons at each other other a small island in Skull & Bones.

The 100 best movies on HBO Max right now (July 2022)

The best movies on Disney+ right now (July 2022)

Chris Hemsworth in Thor.

How to get a free $200 Amazon gift card to spend on Prime Day 2022

8 things 2018 kids wont experience commonplace money

The best TV shows on Amazon Prime right now (July 2022)

Billy Butcher and Soldier Boy standing together on The Boys.

ASUS’ weirdly impressive laptop could be about to launch

Backside of the the Asus Zenbook Pro 16X.

Widget stacks is the best iOS feature that Android desperately needs

Apple iPhone 11 running iOS 15 with smart widget stack.

Best Prime Day iPhone Deals 2022: What to expect next week

iPhone 13 Pro home screen.

How to pre-order God of War Ragnarok: retailers, editions, and bonuses

Kratos and his son stare down a wolf in God of War Ragnarok.