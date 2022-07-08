Fortnite Thor Love and Thunder skins: How to get the new Marvel outfits

In celebration of the new Thor: Love and Thunder movie, Fortnite has added some fresh godlike skins for you to enjoy. These skins include Thor Odinson and Mighty Thor, each with their own cosmetics that are out of this universe. But how exactly do you get them? Do you need to complete pesky challenges or can you simply spend V-bucks to acquire the new cosmetics?

Here, we’ll show you everything you need to know about the new Thor Love and Thunder skins in Fortnite.

How to get the Thor: Love and Thunder skins

Gods of Thunder pack — 2,500 V-bucks

To acquire the new Thor: Love and Thunder cosmetics in Fortnite, you need to purchase the Gods of Thunder pack from the Item Shop, which costs 2,500 V-bucks. The pack comes with two Thor skins (and an additional style for each), two Back Blings, two Harvesting Tools, two Gliders, a Loading Screen, and an Emote.

The items included in the pack are as follows:

Thor Odinson — Outfit (with Full Charge style)

— Outfit (with Full Charge style) Thor’s Cape — Back Bling

— Back Bling Mighty Thor — Outfit (with Full Charge style)

— Outfit (with Full Charge style) Mighty Thor’s Cape — Back Bling

— Back Bling Stormbreaker — Harvesting Tool

— Harvesting Tool Stormbreaker’s Flight — Glider

— Glider Reformed Mjolnir — Harvesting Tool

— Harvesting Tool Mjolnir’s Flight — Glider

— Glider Gods of Thunder — Loading Screen

— Loading Screen Bring the Hammer Down — Emote

You can acquire a pack, which comes with 2,800 V-bucks for $20 if you’re short on in-game currency. It’s also possible you might have some V-bucks left over from a previous season. There doesn’t seem to be a way to unlock the new Thor skins for free, so you’ll have to shell out cash if you want to get your hands on them. It also doesn’t appear like there are individual bundles for each character, meaning you’ll have to spend 2,500 V-bucks even if you only want one outfit or cosmetic item.

You’ll want to purchase this pack soon if you want to get your hands on the new Thor items, as cosmetics are only available for a limited time.

This isn’t the first time Thor has appeared in Fortnite. A different version of the Marvel hero was implemented as part of the Chapter 2, Season 4 battle pass but has since become unobtainable. Though you can’t get your hands on that particular outfit and its associated items anymore, the Love and Thunder cosmetics are obtainable right now — which are arguably just as cool, if not better.

Fortnite has made a name for itself thanks to its lengthy list of licensed characters. During Chapter 3, Season 3 alone, Fortnite has featured Darth Vader, Indiana Jones, a rerun of Captain America, Spider-Man Zero, and the aforementioned Thor. Previous seasons have been jam-packed with Marvel characters, as well as Star Wars and other famous properties such as Halo and God of War.

