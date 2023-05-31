Where to find excavation camps in Fortnite

While Fortnite chapter 4, season 2 may be winding down in preparation for a new season, Week 12 quests are still here to help you earn a bit more XP for any remaining cosmetics you may want from the battle pass. One of this week’s quests requires you to visit three excavation camps on the battle royale map — and while it may sound like a lot of traveling, this trio of camps can actually be accessed from one another fairly quickly. Here’s the best way to find and visit the three excavation camps.

Where to find excavation camps

All three excavation camps are located down the center of the map, and you can see their exact locations on your in-game map while the quest is active. Because of the fact that they’re all relatively close to one another, you shouldn’t have any issues knocking the quest out in a single match — so long as you don’t run into a particularly deadly squad along the way.

To improve your chances, you should likely land at the uppermost excavation camp first, as the bottom one is at a lower altitude, which could give approaching teams higher ground on you as you’re moving north. As you’re moving south to reach the second camp, you’ll have to decide whether you want to chance pushing through the often busy Anvil Square or perhaps sneak around the outskirts. If you landed at the camp, you likely noticed it has almost no loot, so it may not be a bad idea to hit a few houses in Anvil Square to stock up as needed.

Lastly, make your way southeast to the final camp so that you can earn completion for the quest, which will grant you a nice bit of XP. This will hopefully help you buy any last-minute battle pass cosmetics you were hoping to score before Season 3 begins late next week.

