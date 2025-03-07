The best Lancers in FragPunk

Table of Contents Table of Contents Broker Pathojen Kismet Jaguar Corona

The PC FPS market is stacked with popular and long-running games that make it hard for a newcomer to break through. FragPunk isn’t your typical hero shooter, however. It features hundreds of Shard Cards that allow players to break the normal conventions of the genre, while still rewarding precise aim and skill. Because no two matches are ever the same, the only thing you can rely on is your Lancer. These heroes fall into one of several categories like Healing and Skill Damage, but there are already a few that have stood out as being far more powerful than the others. To help you get off on the right foot in FragPunk, here are the best Lancers to pick

Broker

Packing a rocket launcher for a primary weapon, Broker is not only deadly but easy for anyone to pick up and dominate with. In terms of abilities, you also get a second set of rockets that can knock enemies back in a pinch and a throwable cherry bomb that act as a proximity mine. As a defensive option, the smoke screen is invaluable for creating cover for yourself and your teammates.

Pathojen

Healers are always underrated in shooters, but also tend to be less fun to play. Not so with Pathogen. Her rifle is more than competent in a fight, but in conjunction with her abilities, it becomes a real force of nature. Her basic ability is to drop a healing zone you and your teammates can use, which is always appreciated. Shroom Wall creates a, well, mushroom wall that is perfect for closing off choke points or entryways temporarily, especially when paired with her trap that deals damage over time when tripped. These make her amazing as support, but also for zone control.

Kismet

If you fancy yourself a trickster, which is almost necessary in FragPunk, take a look at Kismet. This Lancer owns the map thanks to the ability to scan for enemies through walls and then toss out a bomb that deals damage while ignoring the environment so you can harass enemies from total safety. But their most overpowered move allows Kismet to turn invisible and invulnerable at the cost of enemy Lancers being invisible if you move. That’s hardly a drawback for such a powerful tool.

Jaguar

In the right hands, Jaguar can be the best support Lancer on the team. He’s only ranked a bit lower because of his complexity. His main skill is deploying simple traps that damage and slows enemies. The trickier skill is his electric cage that blocks enemy vision, which is essentially a better version of smoke screen. Their ultimate isn’t especially flashy, but it gives you a ton of useful information. It details how many enemies are ahead of you, regardless of whether or not you can see them, as well as how many have low HP or have triggered any of his traps. This helps him give support over a much larger area.

Corona

Corona is a simple character, relatively speaking, and thus a great pick for newer players to get a feel for how FragPunk works. They have a simple dash and the ability to spawn a zone that damages enemies inside of it and buffs Corona’s speed and damage. Finally, he can essentially flashbang an area to make enemies blind for a coordinated attack or desperate retreat.