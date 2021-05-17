Genshin Impact: Best build, weapons, and artifacts for Eula

Whether you have her yet or not, the new Genshin Impact character Eula is a shockingly simple character to build. Hailing from Mondstadt, this Cryo Claymore user is an all-new five-star character who’s sure to rack up enough damage to become a truly powerful and sought-after party member. Here’s everything you need to about the best Eula builds out there, from her best weapons to her best artifacts.

Eula Build Guide: Role, attacks

As a Cryo Claymore user, Eula usurps the throne previously held by launch character Chongyun, who frequently found himself outperforming other characters of the same rarity in previous patches.

Her kit is predominantly focused on dealing a high amount of physical damage and using Cryo to trigger Elemental Reactions like Superconduct rather than Freeze. Her power ramps up as she accumulates stacks of Grimheart with her Elemental Skill, culminating in a final explosion of ice you’ll want to trigger as the fight ends or before switching into another character.

Elemental Skill Press: Eula slashes with her sword, dealing Cryo damage and gaining a stack of Grimheart on hit, increasing her defense and interruption resistance. Hold: Eua consumes every stack of Grimheart, lowering the physical and Cryo resistance of nearby enemies and dealing AoE Cyro damage for each stack consumed. Elemental Burst Active: Eula deals AoE Cryo damage and creates a Lightfall Sword. Each of Eula’s damage-dealing normal attack, elemental skill, and elemental burst hits charge the Lightfall Sword, which eventually explodes for physical AoE damage.

As you can tell from her ability descriptions, Eula needs to stay on the field to benefit from her stacking skills. The longer she fights, the more powerful her eventual bursts of damage become. Her normal attacks are also quite a bit faster than most other Claymore users, so if you haven’t enjoyed the slower playstyle of the bigger swords in the past, don’t count her out just yet. Give her a try in the Eula Character Trial screen before you roll.

Eula build guide: Best weapons for Eula

Eula can make use of plenty of claymores currently available throughout the game. Whether it’s a five-star Gatcha weapon or a freebie from Dragonspine, so long as it’s rocking ATK as its main stat and ATK percentage as a sub stat, Eula’s damage will scale well. Here are the top give weapons for Eula:

Song of Broken Pines Wolf’s Gravestone Serpent Spine Skyward Pride Snow-Tombed Starsilver

Song of Broken Pines

This new weapon applies a stacking buff with each attack to coincide with Eula’s own. After accumulating just four stacks through normal attacks, each of your characters will gain increased ATK and ATK SPD for 12 seconds, making it easier for Eula to build up her own Grimheart stacks and her Lightfall Sword.

Wolf’s Gravestone

Wolf’s Gravestone is a pretty straightforward DPS weapon. On top of offering solid offensive stats and a 20% ATK boost, the whole team can bag 40% ATK for 12 seconds when Eula strikes an opponent with less than 30% HP every 30 seconds.

Serpent Spine

As Eula benefits the longer she’s on the field, Serpent Spine is a no-brainer. For every four seconds she’s on the field, she’ll deal 6% more damage, stacking up to five times. She’ll lose one stack each time she’s hit and take 3%/6%/9%/12%/15% more damage for each stack, but the Def bonus from his Grimheart stacks should offset this somewhat.

Skyward Pride

This gatcha weapon increases damage dealt by a respectable degree, but its real power lies in its active effect. After using your Elemental Burst, your next eight subsequent normal or charged attacks will unleash a blade of wind that deals 80% of your ATK as DMG to enemies in its path. Given you’ll be relying on these to build up the Lightfall Sword conjured with said Elemental Burst, it’s simply a lot of free damage.

Snow-Tombed Starsilver

Master the puzzles of Dragonspine, and you’ll get the Snow-Tombed Starsilver claymore for free. This handy blade drops a damage-dealing icicle on your enemy’s head from time to time, but the damage more than doubles if the target is affected by Cryo (which happens to be Eula’s forte).

Eula build guide: Best artifacts for Eula

Four-piece set: Pale Flame

Pale Flame Two-piece set: Pale Flame + two-piece set — Bloodstained Chivalry

As a main DPS, Eula’s reliance on Normal Attacks means Physical DMG is more important than large amounts of Elemental Mastery. You’ll want a tiny bit of Elemental Recharge to increase the availability of her Elemental Burst, but outside of that, it’s all raw damage stats like ATK percentage and Crit DMG/Rate.

Lucky for future Eula players, the brand-new Pale Flame set introduced in the first part of the 1.5 patch suits her perfectly. Bloodstained Chivalry can be mixed in for an identical two-piece set bonus, but as the four-piece set bonus of Pale Flame doubled its two-piece set bonus on top of increased ATK on hit, a complete Pale Flame set is the best approach.

Slot Main stat Sub stats Feather ATK Crit DMG, Crit Rate, ATK %, Energy Recharge Flower HP Crit DMG, Crit Rate, ATK %, ATK Hourglass ATK % Crit DMG, Crit Rate, ATK, Energy Recharge Goblet Physical Damage Bonus % Crit DMG, Crit Rate, ATK %, ATK Headpiece Crit DMG / Crit Rate Crit DMG/Crit Rate, HP %, ATK, Energy Recharge

