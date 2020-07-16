Amazon delays shipments on some Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders

Though Ghost of Tsushima launches Friday on the PlayStation 4, people who pre-ordered the game on Amazon say they may need to wait until next week at the earliest to get it.

Players on Twitter say they’ve received notice from Amazon that they won’t get their Ghost of Tsushima copy on Friday, despite pre-ordering the game weeks, if not months, ago. Some users say Amazon’s expected delivery date has slipped to next week. Others, including Twitter user @shelbelby, have shared screenshots showing an estimated September delivery.

Amazon is still offering pre-orders for the game but its store listing doesn’t promise a delivery date.

Amazon didn’t provide a reason why some pre-order shipments were delayed, while others who pre-ordered the game on Amazon have tweeted that their delivery date is still Friday. Neither Amazon nor Sony immediately responded to a Digital Trends request for comment on the delays. It’s unclear whether it’s an Amazon or a Sony problem, but Twitter and Reddit aren’t overrun with complaints from those who pre-ordered the game at other retailers.

Whatever the case, it obviously doesn’t sit well among players who intentionally pre-order game to have a guaranteed launch day delivery. Although some of those affected by the delays acknowledged in tweets that they can still buy the game digitally on Friday, they’d prefer a physical copy.

This isn’t the first time this year that Amazon has delayed pre-orders on a big launch. In March, many people who pre-ordered the Final Fantasy 7 remake expected to get the game on launch day, only to discover Amazon had pushed back their delivery dates. At the time, Amazon was dealing with a massive rush on orders from shoppers quarantined at home and unwilling to shop in stores. Amazon has since caught up to the order crunch.

Ghost of Tsushima is a PlayStation 4 exclusive that tells the story of samurai Jin Sakai, who fights to take back his home island of Tsushima from Mongol invaders. Digital Trends Gaming Section editor Lisa Marie Segarra has awarded the game an Editors Choice award and a score of four-and-a-half stars out of five.

“Ghost of Tsushima is one of the best games I’ve played this year,” Segarra wrote this week. “It might’ve been my favorite, if not for The Last Of Us Part II.”

