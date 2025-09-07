 Skip to main content
Ghost of Yotei preload guide: release date, file size, and more

By
Atsu in a red forrest in Ghost of Yotei.
Sucker Punch Productions

The biggest PS5 exclusive of the year is right around the corner, and millions of us are already sharpening our katanas in anticipation. Ghost of Yotei is the follow-up to 2020’s Ghost of Tsushima, which revolutionized the look and feel of open world games. Beyond being a visual masterpiece and featuring a rich story that honors the real history of Tsushima, the approach to game design was unlike anything we had seen before. This sequel looks to build upon all those factors, only now set hundreds of years in the future, with a new protagonist named Atsu on a quest for revenge. The only thing the wind can’t guide you to is the preload details, which is where I come in to make sure you can start your journey as soon as possible.

Ghost of Yotei release date

Atsu facing off against samura in Ghost of Yotei.
Sucker Punch Productions

Ghost of Yotei will launch on October 2, 2025. Unlike some other games that offer early access as a preorder bonus or perk for purchasing one of the more expensive versions of the game, there is no way for anyone to play Ghost of Yotei before this date. That should keep you safe from spoilers if you’re worried about any plot details appearing online.

Ghost of Yotei file size

🚨 Ghost of Yōtei

– 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 : 85.119 GB
– 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 : 01.002.000

– 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐝 ($69.99)
Pre-Load : September 25
Release : October 2

𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 : Midnight pic.twitter.com/TU3NOMNmGs

— PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) September 5, 2025

According to PlayStation Game Size on X, Ghost of Yotei will be 85.119 GB in size. That’s about what we expect nowadays for a AAA open world game. Still, it is a big enough file that you would be wise to check out how much space your PS5 has open ahead of time to make sure you have enough room.

Ghost of Yotei preload options

The main character in Ghost of Yotei faces off with a wolf.
Sucker Punch

Anyone who preorders Ghost of Yotei can preload the game on September 25, a full week before the game’s official launch. This also happens to be the day Digital Trends’ review, as well as other outlets, will go live. Seven days is plenty of time to download the game, even with slower internet speeds, so plan accordingly depending on what your situation requires.

The game itself will unlock at midnight on launch day, so if you plan to stay up to play it right away, make sure you preload so you don’t have to wait for the download.

Ghost of Yotei preorder details

No matter which version of Ghost of Yotei you preorder, you will be able to preload the game on September 25. If you haven’t pulled the trigger (or drawn the katana?) on preordering, here are all the versions available, what they cost, and what is included via the official PSN store page:

Standard Edition – $70

  • Preorder bonuses: in-game mask and seven PSN avatars of the six villains.
  • Physical or digital copy of the game

Digital Deluxe Edition – $80

  • All the preorder bonuses
  • Digital copy of the game
  • The Snake Armor
  • Alternate dye for your starting armor
  • Unique horse color and saddle
  • in-game charm
  • Gold Sword Kit
  • Early unlock of Traveler’s Maps

Collector’s Edition – Price $250

  • Everything from the previous versions
  • Atsu’s Ghost Mask replica
  • Atsu’s sash replica
  • Tsuba replica
  • Pouch of coins and Zeni Hajiki instructions
  • Papercraft Ginkgo tree
  • Art cards
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over five years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
