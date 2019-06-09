Share

The hidden message in a series of tweets by God of War director Cory Barlog in April of this year has finally been found, and it may be teasing a sequel to the highly-acclaimed PlayStation 4 exclusive.

Barlog took a trip down memory lane on Twitter, taking his followers through the development of God of War from “scribbles and notes on a board” to the game’s release. The tweets were filled with photos of the journey and heartfelt messages.

Reminiscing about how crazy the last 6 yrs has been so I thought I would create a GOW BTS THREAD of photos + thoughts. Buckle up, gonna’ be long.???? It all started out as scribbles and notes on a board and a stack of note cards. Big board image is an early breakdown of the story. pic.twitter.com/a1iZB0SllK — Cory Barlog ???? #Raising Kratos (@corybarlog) April 21, 2019

Apparently though, the tweets were more than just messages of appreciation and gratitude. Redditor Kayfriso, in a thread created on the game’s official subReddit, spotted that if you take all the first letters of the first word in Barlog’s series of tweets, a phrase appears: “Ragnarok is Coming❤”

That heart at the end makes the message a bit less ominous, but one thing remains clear. In Norse mythology, on which God of War is based, Ragnarok is the end of the world, with a final battle leading to the death of gods, and destruction brought about by natural disasters. Kratos and Atreus, the father-and-son duo of the game, will have their hands full in facing such an apocalypse.

This is not the first time that the phrase has appeared. Just before Barlog posted the tweets, a PlayStation 4 theme to celebrate the first anniversary of God of War was released. Kratos and Atreus are on a boat, on which the message of “Ragnarok is coming” is etched at the side — without the heart.

The hidden messages may be hinting at a sequel, possibly titled God of War: Ragnarok. While there is also a chance that it will be DLC for the current game, such an apocalyptic event might not fit into an add-on.

It may be awhile before Sony Santa Monica makes an official announcement on a God of War sequel though. It will not be during E3 2019 for sure, as Sony has decided to skip the event for the first time. For all other publishers, including Ubisoft, Square Enix, and Nintendo, here is the press conference schedule for the annual video game event.