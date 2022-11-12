God of War Ragnarok: all Ratatasks and rewards

As pressing a matter that the end of the world (aka Ragnarok) is in God of War Ragnarok, there’s always time to diverge from the main path and do some side activities. The game is a realm-hopping adventure, and essentially every place you visit has something optional you can do. There are main side quests, called Favours, but also smaller objectives you can do throughout your playthrough called Labours.

Many Labours are tied to your skills or various collectibles, but there is one special set called Ratatasks. Named after the caretaker of the world tree Yggdrasil Ratatoskr, this mystic squirrel will present you with four categories of tasks, each with multiple tasks, tiers, and rewards for completion. There are a ton of these, so knowing which ones to go for if you want the best rewards will save you quite a bit of effort. Frost up your ax and get ready to unleash your Spartan rage as we go over every Ratatask and their rewards in God of War Ragnarok.

How Ratatasks work

Just like Skill Labours, Ratatasks can be completed all across your journey through the nine realms in God of War Ragnarok. The only exception is that you can’t earn any progress toward them in the training areas.

After making it a certain amount through the story, Ratatoskr will unload a ton of tasks on you to complete if you wish. They are broken down into four major categories: Anxious, Arrogant, Bitter, and Perfectionist, with each one having a unique list of tasks within them. Each of those tasks is also broken up into Bronze, Silver, and Gold tiers, with better XP payouts for completing each one. Thankfully, you don’t need to turn in any of these tasks and automatically earn the rewards as soon as you meet the requirements.

Here are all the Ratatasks for each category, plus how much XP you earn for completing each tier.

Anxious

Wall Art — Read Runes

Bronze: Read nine Runes for 100 XP

Triple Wits — Open Nornir Chests

Bronze: Open 10 Nornir chests for 400 XP

Treasure Trove — Open Legendary Chests

Bronze: Open 30 Legendary chests for 250 XP

Mother Lode — Open Standard Chests

Bronze: Open 20 normal chests for 100 XP

Cryptic — Open Coffins

Bronze: Open 30 coffins for 100 XP

Tree of Life — Collect Yggdrasil Dew

Bronze: Collect five dew drops for 250 XP

Scholarly — Find Scrolls

Bronze: Collect six scrolls for 100 XP

Historian — Read Lore Markers

Bronze: Read 15 lore markers for 100 XP

Arrogant

For Sparta — Perform Spartan Kicks

Bronze: Perform 45 Spartan Kicks for 250 XP

Flawless — Perform Parries

Bronze: Perform 50 parries for 100 XP

On the Rocks — Shatter Frozen enemies

Bronze: Shatter 50 enemies for 400 XP

Limb from Limb — Dismember enemies

Bronze: Dismember 150 enemies for 250 XP

Stunned — Stun enemies

Bronze: Stun 300 enemies for 100 XP

Chilled — Freeze enemies

Bronze: Freeze 30 enemies for 100 XP

Charred — Burn enemies

Bronze: Burn 100 enemies for 100 XP

Bitter

Sonic Boom — Destroy Sonic barrels

Bronze: Destroy 15 barrels for 250 XP

Demolition — Destroy red pots

Bronze: Destroy 30 red pots for 100 XP

Drop in the Bucket — Break hanging loot

Bronze: Break 45 hanging loot for 400 XP

Anger Management — Punch chests

Bronze: Punch 75 chests for 100 XP

Dream Catcher — Destroy Nightmare Haunts

Bronze: Destroy three Haunts for 250 XP

Exterminator — Destroy Wretch Nests

Bronze: Destroy three nests for 250 XP

Jackpot — Break pots

Bronze: Break 300 pots for 100 XP

Perfectionist

Olympian — Throw Rocks

Bronze: Throw nine rocks for 400 XP

Batter Up — Swing Trees

Bronze: Swing five trees for 400 XP

High Ground — Perform ledge drop attacks

Bronze: Do 30 drop attacks for 100 XP

The Butcher — Use the Blades of Chaos on stunned enemies

Bronze: Use the Blades on 100 enemies for 250 XP

The Huntsman — Use the Leviathan Axe on stunned enemies

Bronze: Use the Axe on 100 enemies for 250 XP

Temper Tantrums — Unleash Rage

Bronze: Use Rage 50 times for 100 XP

Runic Routine — Activate Runic attacks

Bronze: Use 100 Runic attacks for 100 XP

Relic Ritual — Activate Relic attacks

Bronze: Use Relics 100 times for 100 XP

