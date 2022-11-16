 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

God of War Ragnarok: How to find the Giant’s Toes treasure

Jesse Lennox
By

If you think about it, Kratos is actually more of a treasure hunter than almost anything else. Ever since his first appearance, this Spartan has been raiding and smashing treasure chests of all kinds across Greece and Midgard. It would only make sense that, upon finding a treasure map, Kratos would be very interested in collecting that loot for himself. Unfortunately, these maps aren't as clear as just pointing you to the dig spot.

Difficulty

Moderate

Duration

20 minutes

What You Need

  • Reach the Vanir Shrine

The Giant's Toes treasure map can be found later on God of War Ragnarok whilst exploring the Vanir Shrine in Vanaheim. Once you have it, like all the other treasure maps in the game, you will be presented with an image and a not-very-helpful blurb relating to it. Vanaheim is one of the larger, more complex realms in God of War Ragnarok, so finding this one spot isn't as easy as some others. Here's how to find the Giant's Toes treasure in God of War Ragnarok.

The Giant's Toes treasure map clue.

How to find the Giant's Toes treasure

The Giant's Toes treasure map can be picked up in the Vanir Shrine in Vanaheim. This is on your critical path during the Freya's Missing Peace side quest, so make sure to track that objective. Once you reach the top of the shrine, find the map in the corner to the right to start hunting this treasure.

Step 1: Examine the map and read the information that states: "The Jotnar may be gone from the realms, but giants still rise above the Vanir. My treasure may seem insignificant compared to its lush, sweeping boughs, but I prefer to look at it as room for growth."

Step 2: Travel back down the river in the direction you came.

Step 3: Find a dock on the opposite side of the Cliffside Ruins location.

Step 4: Find Brok's forge, along with the Mystic Gateway nearby.

Step 5: Circle around behind the Mystic Gateway to find the dig spot.

Step 6: Interact with the spot to collect the treasure.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
The Game Awards 2022: Here’s the complete list of nominees
Elden Ring still of the Tarnished fighting the dragon Agheel on horseback.
How to unlock Bumper Ball Maze 1,2, and 3 in Mario Party
Mario, Yoshi, Wario, and DK playing bumper balls.
How to get Mod Tokens in God of War Ragnarok
Atreus in God of War Ragnarok.
God of War Ragnarok: How to find the Vulture’s Gold treasure
God of War Ragnarok Atreus
The best Apple Arcade games you should play right now
apple arcade vs google play pass closeup
The best free Nintendo Switch games
black friday 2019 nintendo switch deal lite hands on 3
Save $300 on this Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 3080
Rainbow Six Siege running on the Alienware x17 R2.
This powerful Alienware gaming PC is $700 off (53% claimed)
The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop, placed on a desk.
Splatoon 3 gets new ‘chill’ stages and weapons this December
Squid kids in Splatoon 3.
The Witcher 3’s long-delayed current-gen update launches this December
Geralt fighting enemy in The Witcher 3.
GameStop’s Early Black Friday sale features games for up to 50% off, and more gear
GameStop video game sale latest titles.
Fortnite’s Fracture event will end Chapter 3 much sooner than expected
New characters in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4.
8 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II weapons you should level up before Warzone 2.0
Characters running in Modern Warfare II.