How to find Pure Quartz in Palworld

If you came into Palworld expecting it to be a reskin of Pokémon, you will realize very quickly that there’s way more to this game than catching and fighting the different types of Pals. Crafting is a major mechanic in the game, requiring you to go out and find all kinds of resources. When you start reaching the more exciting items to craft, the materials you need will get harder and harder to come by, such as Pure Quartz, which you need to make Circuit Boards. These are necessary for a lot of late-game equipment, so Pure Quartz will be a key ingredient to have on hand.

Where to find Pure Quartz

A pal tammer in the snow.
Pure Quartz only shows up in the northern part of the Palworld map called the Astral Mountains. This is a frozen tundra of an area, so you can’t waltz in without proper cold resistance gear first. Once you can withstand the cold, head into this zone and track down some Pure Quartz deposits in the environment to mine.

If you have the resources, you can also build a base in one of the Astral Mountain areas, such as by the Pristine Snowfield fast travel point, and use your Pals to continually mine from a Pure Quartz deposit.

Palworld type chart: How elemental types work in Palworld
A Tocotoco in Palworld.

Many people refer to Palworld as Pokémon with guns, but that's selling the game short. Sure, you can and will use a host of firearms to fight Pals, but the Pals themselves also have types just like their pocket monster counterparts. And just like in the game that inspired it, Pal types play a huge role in which ones are more effective against the others. Some elemental weakness will be obvious, but the system does work slightly differently than that you might be used to. Here is how elemental types work in Palworld and how all the types interact.
How types work in Palworld

Right off the bat, Palworld has nine different types. Unlike Pokémon, though, each type (with the exception of fire and neutral) is only weak and strong against one other type. That means each Pal will only be weak to one specific element, but since Pals can learn moves from other elements, they can be effective against multiple types. Here are all the types, what they're strong against, and what they are weak against.

Read more
How to play Palworld with friends
A human uses a monster as a human shield in Palworld.

Of all the games that have attempted to borrow ideas from the Pokémon franchise, none are quite as unique as Palworld. The basic concept of capturing and training adorable monsters is the same, but the world, survival elements, and guns all set it apart. Part of the fun of both Pokemon clones and survival games is being able to enjoy them with friends, but is that possible in this title? There's a lot to dig into with this title, so grab your Pals to learn all the details about multiplayer.
How to play Palworld with friends

If you want to team up with friends, Palworld supports either four-player co-op on Xbox or up to 32 players on a single Steam server. To invite your friends to your Pal world, go to the World Settings menu either when first starting or when loading into a world. Make sure it is set to multiplayer, then pause the game and select the Invite Code to get the unique code to give to your friends. In the main menu, they will simply select Join Multiplayer Game and input said code to load into your world. Note that whenever any player leaves that world, they will need to enter the code again to rejoin.

Read more
Is Palworld cross-platform?
A Tocotoco in Palworld.

Palworld, the new creature-collecting survival game that fans have dubbed "Pokémon with guns," has become a viral hit on launch day. With Pokémon being a Nintendo console-exclusive franchise (and one of the most successful video game franchises of all time), it's no surprise that gamers who stick to other platforms are eager for the chance to capture and battle with oddball creatures in an open-world setting.

The jury is still out on whether Palworld is going to last or if its launch day sales figures are the result of it becoming a Pokémon clone meme since it was announced. Regardless, now is the best time to jump in while everyone else is learning about the world. You don't want to fall behind.

Read more