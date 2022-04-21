Godzilla and King Kong are stomping into Call of Duty

After months of leaks, rumors, and obvious teases, Call of Duty finally put out an official announcement and teaser that Godzilla and King Kong are bringing their fight to Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard. The collaboration is happening on May 11, but details on what it will exactly entail are still mysterious.

The in-game event is called “Operation Monarch,” a reference to the scientific organization dedicated to kaiju research in Legendary Pictures’ Monsterverse series of films. It seems the operations are going to be brought to the Call of Duty world along with the iconic movie duo. It’s yet another appearance for the busy monsters, who will star in an upcoming Godzilla series and Godzilla vs. Kong sequel.

The island’s surface is no longer safe. When they go high, we go low. pic.twitter.com/2xOvaIDOrD — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 18, 2022

While there is official confirmation that the kings are coming, we don’t know exactly what the monsters will bring to Vanguard and Warzone. From the last teaser of the crossover, it seems that the two may be making the world their stomping ground, and players will have to evade them and the destruction they bring during their battle against others. Perhaps Godzilla’s iconic atomic breath will make an appearance as an obstacle, making it imperative for players to make it to safe houses or bunkers as teased in a previous trailer. Or maybe it’ll just mean some monster-inspired cosmetics are coming to the game.

Speaking of unlikely crossovers, Call of Duty just collaborated with another cultural giant, Snoop Dogg, who can currently be played in both Vanguard and Warzone. Hopefully he’ll get to stand toe-to-toe with the King of the Monsters.

Players can witness the battle of the two kaiju juggernauts in Call of Duty on May 11.

Editors' Recommendations