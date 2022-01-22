Godzilla roars to life on TV for Legendary and Apple TV+

Is Godzilla still intimidating if he’s not on a big screen? Kaiju fans will find out soon as the King of the Monsters, along with some of his famous friends and foes, will soon appear in a live-action television series on Apple TV+.

The show will be the next chapter in Legendary Entertainment’s MonsterVerse, which began with 2014’s Godzilla. Helmed by Gareth Edwards, who went on to direct Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the film was enough of a critical and commercial success to spawn numerous theatrical installments including 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and last year’s Godzilla vs. Kong, which was Warner Bros.’s highest-grossing movie (worldwide) of 2021. The franchise also encompasses different media such as comics and anime, with the animated Skull Island (also headed for Apple TV+) currently in active development.

Here’s how Apple describes the show in a press release: “Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the series explores one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch.”

Like its cinematic predecessors, the show has an impressive creative team already attached. Chris Black, who earned his geek credentials on such shows as Star Trek: Enterprise and Outcast, will showrun and executive produce. In addition to Black, Matt Fraction will also executive produce and be a key part of the creative team in bringing Godzilla to the small screen. Fraction first gained fame as a comic book writer for such Marvel series as The Invincible Iron Man, Uncanny X-Men, and Hawkeye, the latter of which heavily inspired the recent Disney+ show starring Jeremy Renner as the titular Avenger and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop. The duo will be joined by Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita from Toho, the legendary company that produced the original Godzilla films and recently licensed the character to Legendary.

The show currently has no confirmed title, cast, or premiere date.

