  1. Movies & TV
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Godzilla roars to life on TV for Legendary and Apple TV+

By

Is Godzilla still intimidating if he’s not on a big screen? Kaiju fans will find out soon as the King of the Monsters, along with some of his famous friends and foes, will soon appear in a live-action television series on Apple TV+.

The show will be the next chapter in Legendary Entertainment’s MonsterVerse, which began with 2014’s Godzilla. Helmed by Gareth Edwards, who went on to direct Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the film was enough of a critical and commercial success to spawn numerous theatrical installments including 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and last year’s Godzilla vs. Kong, which was Warner Bros.’s highest-grossing movie (worldwide) of 2021. The franchise also encompasses different media such as comics and anime, with the animated Skull Island (also headed for Apple TV+) currently in active development.

Godzilla faces off against King Kong with desctruction in their wake.

Here’s how Apple describes the show in a press release: “Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the series explores one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch.”

Like its cinematic predecessors, the show has an impressive creative team already attached. Chris Black, who earned his geek credentials on such shows as Star Trek: Enterprise and Outcast, will showrun and executive produce. In addition to Black, Matt Fraction will also executive produce and be a key part of the creative team in bringing Godzilla to the small screen. Fraction first gained fame as a comic book writer for such Marvel series as The Invincible Iron Man, Uncanny X-Men, and Hawkeye, the latter of which heavily inspired the recent Disney+ show starring Jeremy Renner as the titular Avenger and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop. The duo will be joined by Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita from Toho, the legendary company that produced the original Godzilla films and recently licensed the character to Legendary.

The show currently has no confirmed title, cast, or premiere date.

Editors' Recommendations

James Webb is ready to settle into its new home: Lagrange Point L2

James Webb Space Telescope illustration.

Cargo Dragon departure from ISS delayed until today due to weather

Cosmonaut Pyotr Dubrov works to configure and activate the Prichal module during a spacewalk on Jan. 19, 2022.

Apple’s mixed-reality headset is running out of time

A virtual reality (VR) headset sitting on a desk.

QuietOn 3 vs. Bose Sleepbuds 2: White noise or no noise?

Bose SleepBuds 2 and QuietOn 3 open cases.

UFC PPV: How much will UFC 270 cost and is there a discount?

watch ufc 270 online live stream 260 ngannou vs gane face off image

Watch UFC 270 online: Live stream Ngannou vs. Gane today

watch ufc 270 online live stream 260 ngannou vs gane face off image

Mary Elizabeth Winstead joins the cast of Star Wars: Ahsoka

Mary Elizabeth Winstead in Birds of Prey.

What’s new on HBO and HBO Max, and what’s leaving in February 2022

Bradley Cooper navigates a carnival funhouse in Nightmare Alley.

Guinan returns in new Star Trek: Picard season 2 trailer

Whoopi Goldberg and Patrick Stewart in Star Trek: Picard season 2.

Leaked Realme 9 Pro specs show a potent Redmi Note 10 rival

Leaked renders showing the front and rear views of the Realme 9 Pro.

The best Bren loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone

The Bren in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Paramount pushes back Mission: Impossible 7 and 8

The cast of Mission: Impossible - Fallout.

Best AirPods deals for January 2022: AirPods and AirPods Pro

Apple airpods pro.