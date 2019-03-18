Share

Google is making a big appearance at the 2019 Game Developers Conference, but even if you can’t attend the event, the company will be livestreaming its keynote presentation on YouTube. Here is how to watch the Google GDC keynote event, and what you can expect.

How to watch the Google GDC keynote event

Google will be broadcasting the GDC keynote event on YouTube starting at 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 19. You can watch the video directly from YouTube, or you can bookmark this page and watch the embedded video at the top of your screen.

Google promised that the event will show the company’s “vision for the future of gaming.” The GDC announcements come just a few months before E3 2019.

What to expect

Google is remaining quiet on exactly what we’ll see at the keynote presentation, but it’s very likely that we’ll hear more about its Project Stream service. Initially available in a technical test to select players in late 2018, Project Stream allows you to play your favorite games directly from your Chrome browser, starting with Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. A final name for the program, as well as a go-live date and games list, has not been released yet.

We’ve seen patent applications and rumors regarding a new controller coming from Google, and according to a Variety report, there will be some new technology on display during the presentation. Its logo appears to be a swish shape that resembles an “S,” possibly pointing to streaming integration.

Previous reports have stated that Google intends to unveil its “Yeti” device during the keynote. If this is the case, it is likely a streaming-only device, rather than something that supports physical media like the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, or PC. If that’s the case, it would almost certainly be tied in with Project Stream’s services. Project Stream was only compatible with the computer browser version of Chrome, and it’s possible that a dedicated streaming device would instead allow you to do so on your television.

We don’t expect the focus to be on mobile-exclusive games or cloud technology for partners’ games, as Google has special events set up for both of those topics on March 18 and 20.