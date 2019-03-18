Digital Trends
Gaming

Here’s how to watch the Google GDC keynote event live on March 19

Gabe Gurwin
By

Google is making a big appearance at the 2019 Game Developers Conference, but even if you can’t attend the event, the company will be livestreaming its keynote presentation on YouTube. Here is how to watch the Google GDC keynote event, and what you can expect.

How to watch the Google GDC keynote event

Google will be broadcasting the GDC keynote event on YouTube starting at 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 19. You can watch the video directly from YouTube, or you can bookmark this page and watch the embedded video at the top of your screen.

Google promised that the event will show the company’s “vision for the future of gaming.” The GDC announcements come just a few months before E3 2019.

What to expect

Google is remaining quiet on exactly what we’ll see at the keynote presentation, but it’s very likely that we’ll hear more about its Project Stream service. Initially available in a technical test to select players in late 2018, Project Stream allows you to play your favorite games directly from your Chrome browser, starting with Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. A final name for the program, as well as a go-live date and games list, has not been released yet.

We’ve seen patent applications and rumors regarding a new controller coming from Google, and according to a Variety report, there will be some new technology on display during the presentation. Its logo appears to be a swish shape that resembles an “S,” possibly pointing to streaming integration.

Previous reports have stated that Google intends to unveil its “Yeti” device during the keynote. If this is the case, it is likely a streaming-only device, rather than something that supports physical media like the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, or PC. If that’s the case, it would almost certainly be tied in with Project Stream’s services. Project Stream was only compatible with the computer browser version of Chrome, and it’s possible that a dedicated streaming device would instead allow you to do so on your television.

We don’t expect the focus to be on mobile-exclusive games or cloud technology for partners’ games, as Google has special events set up for both of those topics on March 18 and 20.

Don't Miss

Here's everything we know about zombie-infested survival-horror game Days Gone
awesome tech you cant buy yet dubler studio kit feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Write music with your voice, make homemade cheese

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Gaming

Overwatch League teams will host home games starting in 2020

Overwatch League commissioner Nate Nanzer revealed plans for the teams to start hosting games in their home cities next year. The teams will play half of their games at home and the other half visiting other teams.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Xbox One S
Gaming

How do the revised Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles stack up?

Microsoft's new Xbox One S and Sony's PlayStation 4 "Slim" have bucked the generational gaming console trend. But which of these stopgap systems is worth spending your paycheck on?
Posted By Steven Petite
fortnite battle royale building tips and tricks 18 10 47 am 3
Gaming

Our Fortnite: Battle Royale building tips and tricks will help you survive

Fortnite: Battle Royale sets itself apart from PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds with its building mechanics. From gathering resources, to making cover on the fly, to building towers, here is how to build like a pro.
Posted By Steven Petite
apex legends cheaters permanent hardware ban
Gaming

Apex Legends cheaters reportedly being kicked out with permanent hardware bans

Respawn Entertainment has reportedly started issuing permanent hardware bans against Apex Legends cheaters. The studio is raising the bar on how cheating in online multiplayer games should be dealt with.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Nintendo Switch review
Gaming

Nintendo Switch controllers will soon be compatible with Google Chrome

Nintendo Switch controllers will soon be supported by Google Chrome, according to a new commit spotted by 9to5Google. The code is likely related to Google's Project Stream game streaming service.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
hp omen mindframe headset review 3
Computing

HP’s Omen Mindframe headset keeps your ears chill, but might leave you lukewarm

The Omen Mindframe headset uses HP's FrostCap technology to keep ears cool during long gaming sections. While it delivers on keeping ears cool, it forgets some of the essentials of a quality gaming headset.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
hearthstone next expansion rise of shadows
Gaming

Hearthstone: Rise of Shadows shines the spotlight on Warcraft villains

Rise of Shadows, the next expansion for Hearthstone, will shine the spotlight on villains. The set will kick off the Year of the Dragon with 135 new cards and two mechanics, and will start the game's first-ever year-long storyline.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
playstation vr 2017 review front angle
Gaming

New Sony patent suggests a wireless PSVR headset could be on the way

Images and documents in the Japan Patent Office appear to suggest that Sony is planning a wireless version of the PlayStation VR headset. It isn't clear which system it will be used for.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
most anticipated games of 2019 mk11raiden
Gaming

Get over here! All the details on next week’s Mortal Kombat 11 closed beta

Mortal Kombat 11 will hold its closed beta period from March 28 through March 31, giving those who pre-ordered the game the chance to check it out prior to its official launch in April.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
amazon deal steelseries acrtis 3 gaming headset nintendo switch steelseriesswitch
Gaming

Amazon drops a deal on SteelSeries Arctis 3 gaming headset for Nintendo Switch

Amazon is currently running a deal on the SteelSeries Arctis 3 gaming headset, which is compatible with Nintendo Switch as well as Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, mobile, and virtual reality.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
how to connect with friends nintendo switch nintendoswitch hardware 2
Gaming

How do Nintendo Switch, Xbox One X compare to each other? We find out

The Nintendo Switch is innovative enough to stand apart from traditional consoles, but could it become your primary gaming system? How does the Switch stack up against the Xbox One?
Posted By Steven Petite
sekiro shadows die twice sparks
Gaming

Here's what we know about the Dark Souls developer's next game

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is the latest game from Dark Souls and Bloodborne developer From Software. Here is everything we know about the new game, including its setting and combat changes.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
days gone e3 2016 preview prepare
Gaming

Upcoming zombiefest Days Gone boasts 30-plus hours of story-driven content

Days Gone, the first PlayStation 4 title from Sony's Bend Studio, looks to offer a different type of zombie game. Here's everything we know about the forthcoming title, from the setting to its gameplay.
Posted By Steven Petite