  1. Gaming

All cheat codes for Grand Theft Auto 3

Jesse Lennox
By

The Grand Theft Auto series is one of the most influential in all of gaming. The game design, specifically starting with Grand Theft Auto 3, sent ripples not only through how other games were made but even pop culture at large. Even though this was technically the third game in the series, it was such a massive departure that it almost stands as the true beginning for what this open-world crime series would become. Now, thanks to the Grand Theft Auto 3 — Definitive Edition being released stand-alone or as part of a package, we can relive those early days with a fresh coat of paint and more modern controls.

While the plot and story missions are plenty fun even in this early game, we all know most of the fun in a GTA title comes from messing around in the open world. The level of chaos and interactions you can create is a little limited now, but still worth hours of fun. Anyone who played this game back in the day will tell you, though, that it was the cheats that turned a fun game into a never-ending riot of excitement. Not all the old cheats have come back, unfortunately, so if your memory is a little hazy, there’s no need to worry. Here’s a full list of all the cheats in Grand Theft Auto 3 — Definitive Edition and how to activate them on each system.

Note: Using cheats will make you unable to earn some trophies or achievements. To avoid any issues, we recommend creating a save before activating any cheats you can reload once you’ve had your fun.

See more

All cheats on PlayStation

All Weapons R2, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
Full Health R2, R2, L1, R1, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
Full Armor R2, R2, L1, L2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
Receive $250,000 R2, R2, L1, L1, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
Raise Wanted Level R2, R2, L1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left
Lower Wanted level R2, R2, L1, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down
Increase Gore Square, L1, Circle, Down, L1, R1, Triangle, Right, L1, X
Change Characters Right, Down, Left, Up, L1, L2, Up, Left, Down, Right
Armed Pedestrians R2, R1, Triangle, X, L2, L1, Up, Down
Angry Pedestrians Down, Up, Left, Up, X, R1, R2, L1, L2
Rioting Pedestrians Down, Up, Left, Up, X, R1, R2, L2, L1
Speed Up Time Circle (x3), Square (x5), L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle
Faster Gameplay Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, L1, L2
Slower Gameplay Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, R1, R2
Jumping Cars R1, L1, R2, L1, Left, R1, R1, Triangle
Flying Cars Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Down, L1, R1
Destroy All Cars L2, R2, L1, R1, L2, R2, Triangle, Square, Circle, Triangle, L2, L1
Spawn Tank Circle (x6), R1, L2, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle
Clear Weather L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, Triangle
Cloudy Weather L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, Square
Rainy Weather L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, Circle
Foggy Weather L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, X

All cheats on Xbox

All Weapons RT, RT, LB, RT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
Full Health RT, RT, LB, RB, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
Full Armor RT, RT, LB, LT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
Receive $250,000 RT, RT, LB, LB, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
Raise Wanted Level RT, RT, LB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left
Lower Wanted level RT, RT, LB, RT, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down
Increase Gore X, LB, B, Down, LB, RB, Y, Right, LB, A
Change Characters Right, Down, Left, Up, LB, LT, Up, Left, Down, Right
Armed Pedestrians RT, RB, Y, A, LT, LB, Up, Down
Angry Pedestrians Down, Up, Left, Up, A, RB, RT, LB, LT
Rioting Pedestrians Down, Up, Left, Up, A, RB, RT, LT, LB
Speed Up Time B (x3), X (x5), LB, Y, B, Y
Faster Gameplay Y, Up, Right, Down, X, LB, LT
Slower Gameplay Y, Up, Right, Down, X, RB, RT
Jumping Cars RB, LB, RT, LB, Left, RB, RB, Y
Flying Cars Right, RT, B, RB, LT, Down, LB, RB
Destroy All Cars LT, RT, LB, RB, LT, RT, Y, X, B, Y, LT, LB
Spawn Tank B (x6), RB, LT, LB, Y, B, Y
Clear Weather LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, Y
Cloudy Weather LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, X
Rainy Weather LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, B
Foggy Weather LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, A

All cheats on Switch

All Weapons ZR, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
Full Health ZR, ZR, L, R, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
Full Armor ZR, ZR, L, ZL, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
Receive $250,000 ZR, ZR, L, L, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
Raise Wanted Level ZR, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left
Lower Wanted level ZR, ZR, L, ZR, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down
Increase Gore Y, L, A, Down, L, R, X, Right, L, B
Change Characters Right, Down, Left, Up, L, ZL, Up, Left, Down, Right
Armed Pedestrians ZR, R, X, B, ZL, L, Up, Down
Angry Pedestrians Down, Up, Left, Up, B, R, ZR, L, ZL
Rioting Pedestrians Down, Up, Left, Up, B, R, ZR, ZL, L
Speed Up Time A (x3), Y (x5), L, X, A, X
Faster Gameplay X, Up, Right, Down, Y, L, ZL
Slower Gameplay X, Up, Right, Down, Y, R, ZR
Jumping Cars R, L, ZR, L, Left, R, R, X
Flying Cars Right, ZR, A, R, ZL, Down, L, R
Destroy All Cars ZL, ZR, L, R, ZL, ZR, X, Y, A, X, LT, L
Spawn Tank A (x6), R, ZL, L, X, B, X
Clear Weather L, ZL, R, ZR, ZR, R, ZL, X
Cloudy Weather L, ZL, R, ZR, ZR, R, ZL, Y
Rainy Weather L, ZL, R, ZR, ZR, R, ZL, A
Foggy Weather L, ZL, R, ZR, ZR, R, ZL, B

All cheats on PC

All Weapons GUNSGUNSGUNS
Full Health GESUNDHEIT
Full Armor TORTOISE
Receive $250,000 IFIWEREARICHMAN
Raise Wanted Level MOREPOLICEPLEASE
Lower Wanted level NOPOLICEPLEASE
Increase Gore NASTYLIMBSCHEAT
Change Characters ILIKEDRESSINGUP
Armed Pedestrians WEAPONSFORALL
Angry Pedestrians NOBODYLIKESME
Rioting Pedestrians ITSALLGOINGMAAAD
Speed Up Time MADWEATHER
Faster Gameplay TIMEFLIESWHENYOU
Slower Gameplay BOOOOORING
Jumping Cars CORNERSLIKEMAD
Flying Cars CHITTYCHITTYBB
Destroy All Cars BANGBANGBANG
Spawn Tank GIVEUSATANK
Clear Weather SKINCANCERFORME
Cloudy Weather ILIKESCOTLAND
Rainy Weather ILOVESCOTLAND
Foggy Weather PEASOUP

Editors' Recommendations

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro buying guide: Everything you need to know

Google Pixel 6 colors.

Even the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is discounted for Black Friday

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

The best PC keybinds for Call of Duty: Vanguard

Character with weapon in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Beats Studio Buds just got a rare price cut for Black Friday

beats studio buds black friday deal 2021

First trailer for Ozark season 4 opens a path of destruction

Laura Linney and Jason Bateman in Ozark.

HP Laptop Black Friday Deals 2021: Cheapest prices today

hp 27xi logo macro

The first Sony TV Black Friday deals are here — what to buy today

A car video game being played on a Sony A80J 4K HDR OLED TV.

How to pre-order Elden Ring

elden ring plot synopsis reveal trailer

The bezel material on Casio’s stunning MTG-B2000XMG will leave you guessing

The G Shock MTG B2000XMG in a pocket.

The best Instant Pots for 2021: Which should you buy on Black Friday?

Countertop bird's eye view of the Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11.

Dell XPS 13 just got a $270 price cut in this unexpected early Black Friday deal

Person sitting and holding Dell XPS 13 laptop on their lap.

The best stylus for note-takers and artists

Best stylus

Moto Watch 100 goes official, skips Wear OS for an affordable price tag

Moto Watch 100