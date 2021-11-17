All cheat codes for Grand Theft Auto 3

The Grand Theft Auto series is one of the most influential in all of gaming. The game design, specifically starting with Grand Theft Auto 3, sent ripples not only through how other games were made but even pop culture at large. Even though this was technically the third game in the series, it was such a massive departure that it almost stands as the true beginning for what this open-world crime series would become. Now, thanks to the Grand Theft Auto 3 — Definitive Edition being released stand-alone or as part of a package, we can relive those early days with a fresh coat of paint and more modern controls.

While the plot and story missions are plenty fun even in this early game, we all know most of the fun in a GTA title comes from messing around in the open world. The level of chaos and interactions you can create is a little limited now, but still worth hours of fun. Anyone who played this game back in the day will tell you, though, that it was the cheats that turned a fun game into a never-ending riot of excitement. Not all the old cheats have come back, unfortunately, so if your memory is a little hazy, there’s no need to worry. Here’s a full list of all the cheats in Grand Theft Auto 3 — Definitive Edition and how to activate them on each system.

Note: Using cheats will make you unable to earn some trophies or achievements. To avoid any issues, we recommend creating a save before activating any cheats you can reload once you’ve had your fun.

All cheats on PlayStation

All Weapons R2, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Full Health R2, R2, L1, R1, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Full Armor R2, R2, L1, L2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Receive $250,000 R2, R2, L1, L1, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Raise Wanted Level R2, R2, L1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left Lower Wanted level R2, R2, L1, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down Increase Gore Square, L1, Circle, Down, L1, R1, Triangle, Right, L1, X Change Characters Right, Down, Left, Up, L1, L2, Up, Left, Down, Right Armed Pedestrians R2, R1, Triangle, X, L2, L1, Up, Down Angry Pedestrians Down, Up, Left, Up, X, R1, R2, L1, L2 Rioting Pedestrians Down, Up, Left, Up, X, R1, R2, L2, L1 Speed Up Time Circle (x3), Square (x5), L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle Faster Gameplay Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, L1, L2 Slower Gameplay Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, R1, R2 Jumping Cars R1, L1, R2, L1, Left, R1, R1, Triangle Flying Cars Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Down, L1, R1 Destroy All Cars L2, R2, L1, R1, L2, R2, Triangle, Square, Circle, Triangle, L2, L1 Spawn Tank Circle (x6), R1, L2, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle Clear Weather L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, Triangle Cloudy Weather L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, Square Rainy Weather L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, Circle Foggy Weather L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, X

All cheats on Xbox

All Weapons RT, RT, LB, RT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Full Health RT, RT, LB, RB, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Full Armor RT, RT, LB, LT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Receive $250,000 RT, RT, LB, LB, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Raise Wanted Level RT, RT, LB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left Lower Wanted level RT, RT, LB, RT, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down Increase Gore X, LB, B, Down, LB, RB, Y, Right, LB, A Change Characters Right, Down, Left, Up, LB, LT, Up, Left, Down, Right Armed Pedestrians RT, RB, Y, A, LT, LB, Up, Down Angry Pedestrians Down, Up, Left, Up, A, RB, RT, LB, LT Rioting Pedestrians Down, Up, Left, Up, A, RB, RT, LT, LB Speed Up Time B (x3), X (x5), LB, Y, B, Y Faster Gameplay Y, Up, Right, Down, X, LB, LT Slower Gameplay Y, Up, Right, Down, X, RB, RT Jumping Cars RB, LB, RT, LB, Left, RB, RB, Y Flying Cars Right, RT, B, RB, LT, Down, LB, RB Destroy All Cars LT, RT, LB, RB, LT, RT, Y, X, B, Y, LT, LB Spawn Tank B (x6), RB, LT, LB, Y, B, Y Clear Weather LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, Y Cloudy Weather LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, X Rainy Weather LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, B Foggy Weather LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, A

All cheats on Switch

All Weapons ZR, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Full Health ZR, ZR, L, R, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Full Armor ZR, ZR, L, ZL, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Receive $250,000 ZR, ZR, L, L, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Raise Wanted Level ZR, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left Lower Wanted level ZR, ZR, L, ZR, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down Increase Gore Y, L, A, Down, L, R, X, Right, L, B Change Characters Right, Down, Left, Up, L, ZL, Up, Left, Down, Right Armed Pedestrians ZR, R, X, B, ZL, L, Up, Down Angry Pedestrians Down, Up, Left, Up, B, R, ZR, L, ZL Rioting Pedestrians Down, Up, Left, Up, B, R, ZR, ZL, L Speed Up Time A (x3), Y (x5), L, X, A, X Faster Gameplay X, Up, Right, Down, Y, L, ZL Slower Gameplay X, Up, Right, Down, Y, R, ZR Jumping Cars R, L, ZR, L, Left, R, R, X Flying Cars Right, ZR, A, R, ZL, Down, L, R Destroy All Cars ZL, ZR, L, R, ZL, ZR, X, Y, A, X, LT, L Spawn Tank A (x6), R, ZL, L, X, B, X Clear Weather L, ZL, R, ZR, ZR, R, ZL, X Cloudy Weather L, ZL, R, ZR, ZR, R, ZL, Y Rainy Weather L, ZL, R, ZR, ZR, R, ZL, A Foggy Weather L, ZL, R, ZR, ZR, R, ZL, B

All cheats on PC

All Weapons GUNSGUNSGUNS Full Health GESUNDHEIT Full Armor TORTOISE Receive $250,000 IFIWEREARICHMAN Raise Wanted Level MOREPOLICEPLEASE Lower Wanted level NOPOLICEPLEASE Increase Gore NASTYLIMBSCHEAT Change Characters ILIKEDRESSINGUP Armed Pedestrians WEAPONSFORALL Angry Pedestrians NOBODYLIKESME Rioting Pedestrians ITSALLGOINGMAAAD Speed Up Time MADWEATHER Faster Gameplay TIMEFLIESWHENYOU Slower Gameplay BOOOOORING Jumping Cars CORNERSLIKEMAD Flying Cars CHITTYCHITTYBB Destroy All Cars BANGBANGBANG Spawn Tank GIVEUSATANK Clear Weather SKINCANCERFORME Cloudy Weather ILIKESCOTLAND Rainy Weather ILOVESCOTLAND Foggy Weather PEASOUP

