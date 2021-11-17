All cheat codes for Grand Theft Auto 3

The Grand Theft Auto series is one of the most influential in all of gaming. The game design, specifically starting with Grand Theft Auto 3, sent ripples not only through how other games were made but even pop culture at large. Even though this was technically the third game in the series, it was such a massive departure that it almost stands as the true beginning for what this open-world crime series would become. Now, thanks to the Grand Theft Auto 3 — Definitive Edition being released stand-alone or as part of a package, we can relive those early days with a fresh coat of paint and more modern controls.
While the plot and story missions are plenty fun even in this early game, we all know most of the fun in a GTA title comes from messing around in the open world. The level of chaos and interactions you can create is a little limited now, but still worth hours of fun. Anyone who played this game back in the day will tell you, though, that it was the cheats that turned a fun game into a never-ending riot of excitement. Not all the old cheats have come back, unfortunately, so if your memory is a little hazy, there’s no need to worry. Here’s a full list of all the cheats in Grand Theft Auto 3 — Definitive Edition and how to activate them on each system.
Note: Using cheats will make you unable to earn some trophies or achievements. To avoid any issues, we recommend creating a save before activating any cheats you can reload once you’ve had your fun.
All cheats on PlayStation
|All Weapons
|R2, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
|Full Health
|R2, R2, L1, R1, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
|Full Armor
|R2, R2, L1, L2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
|Receive $250,000
|R2, R2, L1, L1, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
|Raise Wanted Level
|R2, R2, L1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left
|Lower Wanted level
|R2, R2, L1, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down
|Increase Gore
|Square, L1, Circle, Down, L1, R1, Triangle, Right, L1, X
|Change Characters
|Right, Down, Left, Up, L1, L2, Up, Left, Down, Right
|Armed Pedestrians
|R2, R1, Triangle, X, L2, L1, Up, Down
|Angry Pedestrians
|Down, Up, Left, Up, X, R1, R2, L1, L2
|Rioting Pedestrians
|Down, Up, Left, Up, X, R1, R2, L2, L1
|Speed Up Time
|Circle (x3), Square (x5), L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle
|Faster Gameplay
|Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, L1, L2
|Slower Gameplay
|Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, R1, R2
|Jumping Cars
|R1, L1, R2, L1, Left, R1, R1, Triangle
|Flying Cars
|Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Down, L1, R1
|Destroy All Cars
|L2, R2, L1, R1, L2, R2, Triangle, Square, Circle, Triangle, L2, L1
|Spawn Tank
|Circle (x6), R1, L2, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle
|Clear Weather
|L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, Triangle
|Cloudy Weather
|L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, Square
|Rainy Weather
|L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, Circle
|Foggy Weather
|L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, X
All cheats on Xbox
|All Weapons
|RT, RT, LB, RT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
|Full Health
|RT, RT, LB, RB, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
|Full Armor
|RT, RT, LB, LT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
|Receive $250,000
|RT, RT, LB, LB, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
|Raise Wanted Level
|RT, RT, LB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left
|Lower Wanted level
|RT, RT, LB, RT, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down
|Increase Gore
|X, LB, B, Down, LB, RB, Y, Right, LB, A
|Change Characters
|Right, Down, Left, Up, LB, LT, Up, Left, Down, Right
|Armed Pedestrians
|RT, RB, Y, A, LT, LB, Up, Down
|Angry Pedestrians
|Down, Up, Left, Up, A, RB, RT, LB, LT
|Rioting Pedestrians
|Down, Up, Left, Up, A, RB, RT, LT, LB
|Speed Up Time
|B (x3), X (x5), LB, Y, B, Y
|Faster Gameplay
|Y, Up, Right, Down, X, LB, LT
|Slower Gameplay
|Y, Up, Right, Down, X, RB, RT
|Jumping Cars
|RB, LB, RT, LB, Left, RB, RB, Y
|Flying Cars
|Right, RT, B, RB, LT, Down, LB, RB
|Destroy All Cars
|LT, RT, LB, RB, LT, RT, Y, X, B, Y, LT, LB
|Spawn Tank
|B (x6), RB, LT, LB, Y, B, Y
|Clear Weather
|LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, Y
|Cloudy Weather
|LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, X
|Rainy Weather
|LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, B
|Foggy Weather
|LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, A
All cheats on Switch
|All Weapons
|ZR, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
|Full Health
|ZR, ZR, L, R, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
|Full Armor
|ZR, ZR, L, ZL, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
|Receive $250,000
|ZR, ZR, L, L, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
|Raise Wanted Level
|ZR, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left
|Lower Wanted level
|ZR, ZR, L, ZR, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down
|Increase Gore
|Y, L, A, Down, L, R, X, Right, L, B
|Change Characters
|Right, Down, Left, Up, L, ZL, Up, Left, Down, Right
|Armed Pedestrians
|ZR, R, X, B, ZL, L, Up, Down
|Angry Pedestrians
|Down, Up, Left, Up, B, R, ZR, L, ZL
|Rioting Pedestrians
|Down, Up, Left, Up, B, R, ZR, ZL, L
|Speed Up Time
|A (x3), Y (x5), L, X, A, X
|Faster Gameplay
|X, Up, Right, Down, Y, L, ZL
|Slower Gameplay
|X, Up, Right, Down, Y, R, ZR
|Jumping Cars
|R, L, ZR, L, Left, R, R, X
|Flying Cars
|Right, ZR, A, R, ZL, Down, L, R
|Destroy All Cars
|ZL, ZR, L, R, ZL, ZR, X, Y, A, X, LT, L
|Spawn Tank
|A (x6), R, ZL, L, X, B, X
|Clear Weather
|L, ZL, R, ZR, ZR, R, ZL, X
|Cloudy Weather
|L, ZL, R, ZR, ZR, R, ZL, Y
|Rainy Weather
|L, ZL, R, ZR, ZR, R, ZL, A
|Foggy Weather
|L, ZL, R, ZR, ZR, R, ZL, B
All cheats on PC
|All Weapons
|GUNSGUNSGUNS
|Full Health
|GESUNDHEIT
|Full Armor
|TORTOISE
|Receive $250,000
|IFIWEREARICHMAN
|Raise Wanted Level
|MOREPOLICEPLEASE
|Lower Wanted level
|NOPOLICEPLEASE
|Increase Gore
|NASTYLIMBSCHEAT
|Change Characters
|ILIKEDRESSINGUP
|Armed Pedestrians
|WEAPONSFORALL
|Angry Pedestrians
|NOBODYLIKESME
|Rioting Pedestrians
|ITSALLGOINGMAAAD
|Speed Up Time
|MADWEATHER
|Faster Gameplay
|TIMEFLIESWHENYOU
|Slower Gameplay
|BOOOOORING
|Jumping Cars
|CORNERSLIKEMAD
|Flying Cars
|CHITTYCHITTYBB
|Destroy All Cars
|BANGBANGBANG
|Spawn Tank
|GIVEUSATANK
|Clear Weather
|SKINCANCERFORME
|Cloudy Weather
|ILIKESCOTLAND
|Rainy Weather
|ILOVESCOTLAND
|Foggy Weather
|PEASOUP
