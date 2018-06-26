You’ll be able to run your own nightclub in ‘Grand Theft Auto Online’

Share

Grand Theft Auto V’s online multiplayer component gives you plenty of ways to earn money — many of which involve robbing or shooting someone — but if you’re hoping to go legitimate in Grand Theft Auto Online, you will soon be able to run your own nightclub.

Starting in July, players will be able to establish their nightclubs from the ground-up, staffing them with employees and promoting the club to draw in more partying Los Santos residents. Clubs that become popular will earn more revenue in their building’s wall safe, and you’ll be able to have artists like The Black Madonna, Solumun, Dixon, and Tale of Us keep the party going.

“Nightclubs are the perfect cover for any operation you might have going, so get in on the ground level as a business partner to open up a brand new establishment, and help the DJs make their the shows the best ever,” Rockstar Games said.

Rockstar will be rewarding devoted Grand Theft Auto Online players through “The Guest List.” Log into the game from now until July 2 and you will automatically be added. From July 3 through July 9, you will then be given an exclusive “Orange Wireframe Bodysuit” as well as $300,000 of in-game cash. Later in July, you will receive weekly cash bonuses, discounts on vehicles, special nightclub T-shirts, and more.

If you’re on Xbox One and are looking to play some of Rockstar’s older games, several were recently added to the console’s backward compatibility library. These include the excellent Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, the racing game Midnight Club: Los Angeles, and the underrated Table Tennis.

Grand Theft Auto V is the most profitable piece of media of all time — dwarfing even the largest movies — but all eyes will be on Rockstar’s next big game, Red Dead Redemption 2, when it launches this October. The game is a prequel to 2010’s Red Dead Redemption and looks to deliver a gritty Western tale just as influential and impactful as its predecessor. Though you play as a different character this time around, John Marston, the original game’s protagonist, returns, as do some other characters. It will release for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on October 26.