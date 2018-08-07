Digital Trends
Gaming

‘Grand Theft Auto Online’ players worry powerful new vehicle may ruin game

Gabe Gurwin
By

Grant Theft Auto V‘s multiplayer portion Grand Theft Auto Online is continuously updated with new content, including missions, weapons, and vehicles, but it appears that a vehicle planned for future release could drastically alter how the game is played. Players aren’t happy with it — despite the fact that it hasn’t been announced yet.

Data-mining players discovered that a high-powered hovercraft called the “Oppressor MK II” was going to come to Grand Theft Auto Online in the near future as part of the ongoing “After Hours” update, which also gave players the ability to run their own nightclubs. The vehicle features an enormous jet engine, can quickly soar through the sky and speed along the ground, and it sports a missile launcher capable of destroying nearly everything in its path. It also features machine guns for clearing out larger groups of enemies, and it has countermeasures for tricking enemy missiles into missing.

Rockstar Games confirmed the news itself on its Twitter account, also touching on vehicles like the B-11 Strikeforce plane and the Declasse Scramjet, but it’s the Oppressor MK II that has players most concerned. With the vehicle’s speed and ability to quick demolish nearly any target, dedicated Grand Theft Auto Online players are worried it could ruin the game’s free-roaming mode.

The Oppressor MKII will cost nearly $4 million of in-game currency to purchase, so players will have to save up their dough in order to afford it, but not everyone is complaining. Some fans are excited to get their hands on the death-bringing vehicle, though it’s likely at least some of these players are interested in blowing up unsuspecting people attempting to play the game in peace.

Grand Theft Auto Online will likely receive more content updates for the foreseeable future, as Grand Theft Auto V is the most successful entertainment product of all time. Still, our eyes are looking toward October for the release of Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption 2. The western prequel even included a Stone Hatchet weapon that can be used if it’s acquired in Grand Theft Auto Online, and we’re willing to bet that other weapons will follow suit.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best gaming desktops of 2018
awesome tech you cant buy yet laowa macro lens feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Another insane cooler, ‘probe’ lenses, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Mobile

Check out 30 of the best iPhone games you need to be playing

The iPhone has some of our favorite games available for any mobile platform. Here are the best iPhone games for every big-name genre, whether you're into puzzles, strategy, or something else entirely.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
is pubg ready for esports pgi berlin twitter7
Gaming

PUBG’s first global tournament was a success – until one grenade blew it apart

We attended the first PUBG Global Invitational in Berlin to answer a question that’s nagged at PUBG’s player base since the game rose to superstar status: Is the game a viable eSport?
Posted By Brian Blickenstaff
origin millenium desktop review angle
Computing

What matters (and what doesn’t) when buying a gaming desktop

Gaming desktops are still king of the PC hill, but there's a staggering variety of companies and components to choose from. This guide cuts through the confusion so you can buy an amazing gaming PC at a surprisingly low price.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
POKEMON GO
Gaming

‘Pokémon Go’ studio Niantic plans to add trainer battles by the end of the year

Pokémon Go developer Niantic has revealed that it plans to add trainer-versus-trainer battles to the AR game by the end of 2018. The game originally launched back in 2016 for iOS and Android.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
facebook convolutional translation artificial intelligence
Gaming

OpenAI bots bring the pain to professional ‘Dota 2’ players

Artificial Dota 2 players created by the research company OpenAI have managed to beat some of the top human players in the world. The bots consistently racked up more kills during the event.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
lg 38uc99 product
Product Review

LG's widest monitor ever is the next best thing to VR

LG’s 38-inch ultrawide is a one-of-a-kind a monitor that’s sure to impress anyone who catches a glimpse of it. Its 21:9 aspect ratio and near-4K resolution don’t come cheap, though, so you’ll have to open your wallet as wide as the…
Posted By Brad Bourque, Jon Martindale
Nintendo Switch review
Gaming

'Super Mario Odyssey' is one of the best games on the Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch's lineup started off small, but games have steadily released as the console continues through its second year. Here are the best Nintendo Switch games available now, from Super Mario Odyssey to Fortnite.
Posted By Steven Petite
origin millenium desktop review hero
Computing

Our favorite gaming desktops make the latest consoles look pathetic

PC gaming doesn't always come cheap, but it doesn't have to be extortionate either. In this guide we've put together a list of the best gaming PCs you can buy, with everything from the big and flashy, to the super compact.
Posted By Jayce Wagner
android games
Mobile

Get your gaming on the go with the 25 best Android games

The Google Play Store is loaded with both terrific and terrible gaming titles. We vetted the store to bring you some of the best Android games available, whether you're into puzzles, shooters, racing games, or something else.
Posted By Christian de Looper
razer kickstarter left handed naga trinity mouse
Computing

Razer heads to Kickstarter to create its Naga Trinity gaming mouse for lefties

When it comes to computer mice, scissors, spiral notebooks, and more, lefties are a neglected crowd. Peripherals and tools catering to southpaws are few. Razer wants to help fix that by creating a new left-handed Naga Trinity mouse.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X 1950X Review
Computing

AMD’s new 32-core Ryzen Threadripper desktop CPU rips into wallets at $1,800

AMD has a new batch of Ryzen Threadripper desktop CPUs for enthusiasts based on its refreshed Zen design. Leading this second wave is the 32-core chip AMD teased in June that uses the same TR4 motherboard socket.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
Alienware 17 R5 review
Computing

Gaming on a laptop has never been better. These are your best options

Gaming desktops are powerful, but they tie you down to your desk. For those of us who prefer a more mobile experience, here are the best gaming laptops on the market, ranging from budget machines to maxed-out, wallet-emptying PCs.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Fortnite v5.20 update, steady storm, new shotgun
Gaming

Fortnite’s latest update adds a beastly shotgun and sweetens the game on Switch

Fortnite's latest patch update adds a double barrel shotgun, optimizations for Switch, and a new game mode with an unpredictable storm that'll surely kill players caught unawares.
Posted By Cody Perez