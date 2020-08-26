How to sell cars in GTA 5

There are a lot of ways to make money in the world of Grand Theft Auto V, but none are more apt that stealing and selling cars. Not only is it a pastime befitting its namesake, it’s also a fun way to earn a few bucks while roaming the streets of Los Santos. There’s just one way to sell cars in GTA V, but thankfully, offloading your stolen goods is a very straightforward process.

Steal a car

Before you can even think about selling a vehicle, you’re going to have to get your hands on one. Common cars will sell for at least $1,000 each, but it’s worth your time to seek out expensive luxury and sports cars. Here’s a good rule of thumb to follow — the nicer the car looks, the more valuable it usually is. We’ve had good luck finding expensive vehicles on the streets around Rockford Hills, but head to any upscale shopping area and you’re bound to see a few.

Once you’ve found your vehicle of interest, simply hijack or hot-wire it and evade the police. Try to do as little damage to it as possible, since cars in better condition fetch a higher price. Most of the time, you can simply speed down the road and find a quiet hiding spot in an alley to shake the low-effort manhunt. As soon as the coast is clear and you have no stars, you’re ready to offload your new ride.

Head to Los Santos Customs

Unfortunately, there’s only one retailer who is willing to purchase your stolen goods: Los Santos Customs. They have four locations scattered across the map, but no matter which you end up at, they’ll always purchase your vehicle. Here’s where you can find them:

Los Santos International Airport

La Mesa

Grand Senora Desert

Burton

To sell your car, simply drive into Los Santos Custom’s garage. This will pull up the same menu used to modify your ride, but it also houses the option to trade it in for cash. Navigate to the bottom of the menu until you see the Sell tab. From there, it’s just a matter of confirming your selection and reaping the rewards.

Valuable cars

If you’ve been playing GTA V for a while and know your cars, it pays dividends to look for the following vehicles. The exact payment price will vary based on damage done to the vehicle and whether you stole it or are reselling one you purchased, but all are among the most valuable in the game:

Albany Buccaneer

Benefactor Schwartzer

Canis Mesa

Declasse Tornado Convertible

Gallivanter Baller

Gallivanter Baller II

Lampadati Felon

Lampadati Felon GT

Obey Rocoto

Ubermacht Sentinel

Ubermacht Oracle

Ubermacht Oracle XS

