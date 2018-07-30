‘Grand Theft Auto Online’ players unlock ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ weapon early

Digital Trends
If you’re like most of us, you can’t wait for October 26 to come along so you can dive into Rockstar Games’ Red Dead Redemption 2. The wait can be unbearable, but Grand Theft Auto Online players discovered that they can get access to a certain weapon from the upcoming Western in the online game right now.

Data miners recently discovered the existence of a “Stone Hatchet” weapon in Grand Theft Auto Online following the recent nightclub-focused “After Hours” update, and by changing the code for the game itself, YouTube user Chilliad Mystery Guru was able to trigger the mission that eventually rewards you with the weapon.

Once completing the mission, which consists of five separate bounties, you’re given the Stone Hatchet weapon for use in Grand Theft Auto Online, but the fun doesn’t stop there. Getting 25 kills in the game with the hatchet will actually unlock it as an exclusive weapon for use in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Grand Theft Auto V and its online component are available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, while Red Dead Redemption 2 is only planned for consoles at the moment. Presumably, since this code was found in the PC version of the game, you’ll be able to transfer the hatchet to your system of choice using a Rockstar Games Social Club account. We highly doubt that Rockstar will wait too long after release before announcing a PC version. Grand Theft Auto V initially released only for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 before eventually coming to PC, complete with mod support.

Red Dead Redemption 2 will be a prequel to 2010’s Red Dead Redemption, and though it will not star that game’s protagonist, John Marston, he will play some role in the story. It will also feature an online component, and given the massive success of Grand Theft Auto Online nearly five years after its initial release, this shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. What form that will take, however, remains unclear.

Red Dead Redemption 2 hits Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on October 26. A special collector’s box filled with a coin, jigsaw puzzle, map, playing cards, catalog, and more is available to pre-order for $100.

