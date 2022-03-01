  1. Gaming

Guardians of the Galaxy is getting a new life on Game Pass

Otto Kratky
By

A new month has just started, meaning Xbox Game Pass subscribers are about to get a bunch of new games, including Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

Set to hit the service on March 10, Guardians of the Galaxy is the most notable title that Game Pass subscribers will get this month. The game, which will be available on cloud and PC, as well as over the cloud, puts players in the shoes of Star-Lord, who can give commands to the other Guardians during fights. In Digital Trends’ review of Guardians of the Galaxy, we called it “a clever superhero game that ditches genre expectations in favor of gameplay mechanics that better suit its oddball squad.”

Along with Guardians of the Galaxy, Game Pass subscribers will be getting access to Kentucky Route Zero (cloud, console, and PC), Lawn Mowing Simulator (Xbox One), and Young Souls (cloud, console, and PC) on March 10. Overall, it’s a strong month after a slow start to 2022.

Game Pass subscribers can also expect a few new games coming this week. Starting today, Far: Changing Tides, an atmospheric adventure puzzle title from Okomotive is available on the cloud, console, and PC. Microsoft Flight Simulator is also playable anywhere starting today, provided that users have a strong internet connection since it’s launching on the cloud. Finally, on March 3, Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII will be available to Game Pass subscribers on console and PC.

More games coming to Game Pass also means that some have to go. Leaving the service on March 15 are Phogs!Torchlight 3The Surge 2, and Nier: Automata.

Editors' Recommendations

Best NordicTrack home fitness and exercise equipment deals for March 2022

NordicTrack Fusion CST

Best Garmin watch deals for March 2022

An orange Garmin Instinct smartwatch being shown on a wrist.

Best Bowflex and fitness equipment deals for March 2022

best bowflex deals

The best exercise bikes of March 2022

Best fitness deals for March 2022

nordictrack x32i treadmill review press lifestyle

Best elliptical machine deals for March 2022

walmart discounts golds gym treadmills and more for new years resolutions gold s stride trainer 380 elliptical

Best treadmill deals for March 2022

NordicTrack T 9.5 S Treadmill

Best home internet deals for March 2022: AT&T, Spectrum, Optimum and more

how to optimize wifi network for work from home wrt1900acs router position location direction improve signal

The best cheap Fitbit alternatives for workouts

Amazfit Bit Smartwatch

Sea of Stars uses RPG simplicity as a secret weapon

The Solstice Warriors stand under a full moon in Sea of Stars' key art.

Amazon Luna adds a Jackbox subscription and retro classics

The Amazon Luna controller.

Here’s a list of portable tech gadgets you’ll want to use every day

portable tech gadgets - Anker car charger

Working out at home? These are the best total gyms for home use for March 2022

home gym total system multifunction