Guardians of the Galaxy is getting a new life on Game Pass

A new month has just started, meaning Xbox Game Pass subscribers are about to get a bunch of new games, including Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

Set to hit the service on March 10, Guardians of the Galaxy is the most notable title that Game Pass subscribers will get this month. The game, which will be available on cloud and PC, as well as over the cloud, puts players in the shoes of Star-Lord, who can give commands to the other Guardians during fights. In Digital Trends’ review of Guardians of the Galaxy, we called it “a clever superhero game that ditches genre expectations in favor of gameplay mechanics that better suit its oddball squad.”

Along with Guardians of the Galaxy, Game Pass subscribers will be getting access to Kentucky Route Zero (cloud, console, and PC), Lawn Mowing Simulator (Xbox One), and Young Souls (cloud, console, and PC) on March 10. Overall, it’s a strong month after a slow start to 2022.

Game Pass subscribers can also expect a few new games coming this week. Starting today, Far: Changing Tides, an atmospheric adventure puzzle title from Okomotive is available on the cloud, console, and PC. Microsoft Flight Simulator is also playable anywhere starting today, provided that users have a strong internet connection since it’s launching on the cloud. Finally, on March 3, Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII will be available to Game Pass subscribers on console and PC.

More games coming to Game Pass also means that some have to go. Leaving the service on March 15 are Phogs!, Torchlight 3, The Surge 2, and Nier: Automata.

