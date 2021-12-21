  1. Gaming

Halo Infinite is getting a holiday-themed event today

Otto Kratky
By

Halo Infinite‘s second timed event is beginning today and will give players an opportunity to deck their Spartans out with new cosmetics and more.

Tomorrow, it&#39;s time for a deck the hall brawl.

Winter Contingency and its free event pass arrive tomorrow as the latest free event for #HaloInfinite! pic.twitter.com/Ujf0K0LlBh

&mdash; Halo (@Halo) December 20, 2021

Titled “Winter Contingency,” the event will be around a bit longer than Halo Infinite‘s last event, Fracture: Tenrai, which ran for just a week. Winter Contingency is set to start on December 21 and run until January 4, 2022. Coincidentally, the second week of the Fracture: Tenrai event is scheduled to begin on January 4, 2022, meaning players will have plenty of reasons to stay on Halo Infinite into the new year.

Like the Fracture: Tenrai event, players will be able to progress through a free battle pass and earn armor, weapon skins, and other cosmetics during Winter Contingency. It’s not clear how long the battle pass is, though if more similarities with Halo Infinite’s previous event are to be expected, the Winter Contingency pass will have 30 levels.

While players will be able to earn cosmetics by simply playing a game each day, according to a post on Halo Waypoint, progressing through its pass and earning items that way should also be easier thanks to Halo Infinite‘s recent challenge changes.

Along with a number of the game’s challenges being removed or adjusted for difficulty, an update for Halo Infinite that was released last week ensured that players would see more event challenges in their queue. However, there will still be a limited number of challenges for players to tackle, meaning it’s entirely possible that there aren’t enough to progress through the entire battle pass.

Editors' Recommendations

How to take a screenshot on a Mac

The M1-powered Macbook Air, open on a table.

Intel Arc Alchemist graphics card hits over 120 fps in Ashes of the Singularity

A render of an Intel Arc Alchemist graphics card.

Hey, Bingo? Steve Ballmer nearly changed Cortana’s name in last act at Microsoft

cortana is dead hi im feat 123521532

Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop Studio get MASSIVE price cuts at Best Buy

The front of the Surface Laptop Studio in Stage Mode.

These Sony noise-canceling headphones are under $100 with this Walmart deal

Sony WHCH710N Headphones on White Background

How to hack an NES Classic to play more than 700 games

nintendo nes classic mini 2018

Best LG TV Deals for December 2021

lg tv announced at ces 2021 oled qned 4k 8k what to know mini led lineup

Best Sony TV deals for December 2021

Sony Z8H TV

Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro confirmed to launch on December 28

xiaomi 12 launch date 11t pro

Best 75-inch TV deals for December 2021

LG 75-Inch Class UN6970 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV

Best 70-inch TV Deals for December 2021

The Samsung 70-inch Class 7 Series 4K TV in a living room.

Zvox’s latest dialogue-clarifying ANC headphones are just $70

Zvox AV52 ANC Headphones.

The Matrix Resurrections Review: Plugged in again and loving it

Carrie-Anne Moss and Keanu Reeves in a scene from The Matrix Resurrections.