Halo Infinite‘s second timed event is beginning today and will give players an opportunity to deck their Spartans out with new cosmetics and more.

Tomorrow, it's time for a deck the hall brawl. Winter Contingency and its free event pass arrive tomorrow as the latest free event for #HaloInfinite! pic.twitter.com/Ujf0K0LlBh — Halo (@Halo) December 20, 2021

Titled “Winter Contingency,” the event will be around a bit longer than Halo Infinite‘s last event, Fracture: Tenrai, which ran for just a week. Winter Contingency is set to start on December 21 and run until January 4, 2022. Coincidentally, the second week of the Fracture: Tenrai event is scheduled to begin on January 4, 2022, meaning players will have plenty of reasons to stay on Halo Infinite into the new year.

Like the Fracture: Tenrai event, players will be able to progress through a free battle pass and earn armor, weapon skins, and other cosmetics during Winter Contingency. It’s not clear how long the battle pass is, though if more similarities with Halo Infinite’s previous event are to be expected, the Winter Contingency pass will have 30 levels.

While players will be able to earn cosmetics by simply playing a game each day, according to a post on Halo Waypoint, progressing through its pass and earning items that way should also be easier thanks to Halo Infinite‘s recent challenge changes.

Along with a number of the game’s challenges being removed or adjusted for difficulty, an update for Halo Infinite that was released last week ensured that players would see more event challenges in their queue. However, there will still be a limited number of challenges for players to tackle, meaning it’s entirely possible that there aren’t enough to progress through the entire battle pass.

