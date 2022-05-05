Halo Infinite medals guide: All multiplayer medals and how to earn them

Earning medals is a staple of any Halo game — Spartans who prove themselves on the battlefield are recognized for their wartime accomplishments after every game alongside their kill-death ratio and overall score. While players can’t collect these medals long-term and put them on display anywhere, they’re a nice bonus at the end of a hard-fought match.

Medals aren’t exactly rare in Halo Infinite — you can definitely earn them on accident by eliminating the right enemy or something as simple as holding an Oddball for a set amount of time — but it’s nearly impossible to memorize the long list of potential awards. If you’re trying to earn every medal in the game or just want to check and see which one you keep accidentally earning, it’s great to have a checklist. We’ve rounded up the title of every available medal in Halo Infinite and what you need to do in-game to earn them. Good luck, Spartan.

Multi-kill medals



Trading lives will only get you so far in a game of Team Slayer — you need to kick it into overdrive and outwork your opponent to beat them. To earn multi-kills, you need to be at the top of your game. A well-placed grenade, superior weapon picks, or elite reflexes can earn you a couple of kills while your enemies struggle to take you down. Obviously, the top-tier multi-kill medals are a little wild, and you’ll have to play Big Team Battle or custom games to have any chance of earning them.

Double Kill: Kill 2 enemies in quick succession

Triple Kill: Kill 3 enemies in quick succession

Overkill: Kill 4 enemies in quick succession

Killtacular: Kill 5 enemies in quick succession

Killtrocity: Kill 6 enemies in quick succession

Killamanjaro: Kill 7 enemies in quick succession

Killtastrophe: Kill 8 enemies in quick succession

Killpocalypse: Kill 9 enemies in quick succession

Killionaire: Kill 10 enemies in quick succession

Killing-spree medals

Killing sprees require patience. You can’t go running into every firefight you spot guns blazing if you want to rack up kills. Find your power weapons, post up in a good spot, and wait for the kills to come to you. You need to stay alive to keep the streak to play defensively and strike when your enemies are weak.

Killjoy: End an enemy’s killing spree

Killing Spree: Kill 5 enemies without dying

Killing Frenzy: Kill 10 enemies without dying

Running Riot: Kill 15 enemies without dying

Rampage: Kill 20 enemies without dying

Nightmare: Kill 25 enemies without dying

Boogeyman: Kill 30 enemies without dying

Grim Reaper: Kill 35 enemies without dying

Demon: Kill 40 enemies without dying

Proficiency medals

Proficiency medals are awarded to players for mastering a specific weapon class or aspect of the game. Stick with that sniper rifle for an entire match or focus on beatdowns to earn some specialty medals at the end of the game.

Boxer: Kill 5 enemies with melee

Warrior: Kill 5 enemies with melee weapons

Gunslinger: Kill 5 enemies with pistols

Scattergunner: Kill 5 enemies with shotguns

Breacher: Kill 5 enemies with SMGs

Rifleman: Kill 5 enemies with assault rifles

Marksman: Kill 5 enemies with tactical rifles

Sharpshooter: Kill 5 enemies with sniper rifles

Bomber: Kill 5 enemies with launchers

Grenadier: Kill 5 enemies with grenades

Spotter: Mark 5 enemies that are then killed

Wingman: Earn 10 kill assists

Driver: Kill 5 enemies with ground vehicles

Tanker: Kill 5 enemies with siege vehicles

Pilot: Kill 5 enemies with aircraft

Wheelman: Earn 5 driver assists

Gunner: Kill 5 enemies with mounted turrets

Heavy: Kill 5 enemies with detached turrets

Saboteur: Destroy 5 enemy vehicles

Bodyguard: Save 5 allies by killing their attacker

Skill medals

Skill medals are awarded for very specific achievements and are a lot rarer than other types of medals. They recognize players for hitting truly spectacular shots or proving themselves as top-notch combatants. You might earn one for hitting a super-long-range Skewer shot, grappling a vehicle, or killing multiple enemies with a single shot.

Achilles Spine: Kill an enemy with Overshield active by hitting them from behind with melee

Autopilot Engaged: Kill the enemy driver of a moving vehicle with a sniper rifle

Back Smack: Kill an enemy by hitting them from behind with melee

Ballista: Kill an enemy with a Skewer from far away

Bank Shot: Kill an enemy with a ricochet

Boom Block: Block an incoming projectile by deploying a Drop Wall

Bulltrue: Save yourself or an ally by interrupting an enemy's Energy Sword lunge

Chain Reaction: Kill an enemy with a shock chain

Cluster Luck: Kill 2 or more enemies with a grenade

Death Race: Splatter 2+ enemies with a single boost in a Ghost

Dogfight: Destroy an enemy aircraft while in one yourself

Fire & Forget: Kill an enemy with an M41 SPNKr from far away

Grand Slam: Kill 2+ enemies with a single Gravity Hammer swing

Guardian Angel: Save an ally's life from far away

Hail Mary: Kill an enemy with a grenade from far away

Harpoon: Grapple a distant enemy

Interlinked: Kill 4 enemies with a single chain

Kong: Kill an enemy by throwing a Fusion Coil

Mind the Gap: Kill an enemy by sending them to their death with the Repulsor

Nade Shot: Headshot an enemy immediately after damaging them with a grenade

Ninja: Kill an enemy by leaping over them and hitting them from behind with melee

No Scope: Kill an enemy with a sniper rifle without zooming

Nuclear Football: Catch an enemy-thrown Fusion Coil

Odin's Raven: Detect 3 or more enemies with a single Threat Sensor

Pancake: Kill an enemy by flattening them with the Repulsor

Perfect: Kill an enemy with a precision weapon with peak efficiency

Pull: Kill an enemy with a sniper rifle after they've been launched by a Man Cannon

Quigley: Kill 2 or more enemies with a single S7 Sniper round

Remote Detonation: Kill an enemy by shooting a grenade

Return to Sender: Kill an enemy by deflecting their projectile

Reversal: Kill an enemy who attacked you first

Rideshare: Deliver the objective carrier to the objective after driving a great distance

Skyjack: Hijack an enemy aircraft

Sneak King: Kill a camouflaged enemy by hitting them from behind with melee

Snipe: Headshot an enemy with a sniper rifle

Splatter: Kill an enemy by hitting them with a vehicle

Stick: Kill an enemy by sticking them with a Plasma or Spike Grenade

Tag & Bag: Kill 2 or more enemies while revealing them with the Threat Sensor

Whiplash: Kill a grappling enemy

Windshield Wiper: Kill an enemy attempting to hijack a vehicle

Style medals

What’s the point of winning if you don’t look good while doing it? Style medals are awarded for those “oh my god, did you see that?” plays, like taking out a fully-loaded vehicle, killing an enemy with a grenade you threw just before you died, or managing to take down an opponent with your last bullet.

360: Kill an enemy by shooting them immediately after spinning around

Combat Evolved: Catch a power weapon that was blasted off a Weapon Pad with a Plasma Grenade

Deadly Catch: Grapple a weapon or object to you and immediately kill an enemy with it

Driveby: Earn a Double Kill as a passenger

Fastball: Kill an enemy with the impact from a thrown grenade

Flyin' High: Achieve a massive jump in a fully-loaded vehicle

From the Grave: Kill an enemy after you die

Grapple Jack: Grapple to and hijack an enemy vehicle

Hold This: Kill an enemy immediately after dropping a weapon using your remaining gun

Last Shot: Kill an enemy with your magazine's last round

Lawnmower: Destroy an enemy vehicle with the wheels of a Brute Chopper

Mount Up: Assemble a fully-loaded vehicle of two or more allies after honking the horn

Mounted & Loaded: Earn a Double Kill with a stationary turret

Off the Rack: Kill an enemy with a weapon immediately upon retrieving it from its spawn location

Party's Over: Destroy a fully-loaded enemy Razorback

Pineapple Express: Kill an enemy with a grenade as a passenger

Quick Draw: Kill an enemy with a pistol immediately after switching to it

Ramming Speed: Destroy an enemy vehicle by hitting it with your own

Reclaimer: Hijack an enemy vehicle that was once yours

Shot Caller: Headshot an enemy moments after Marking them

Special Delivery: Kill an enemy with a Man Cannon or Grav Lift boosted grenade

Street Sweeper: Kill an enemy with the CQS48 Bulldog as a passenger

Game mode medals

These medals can only be earned while playing specific game modes like Capture the Flag or Oddball. If you’ve mastered a specific game mode, you’ll rack these up in no time.

All That Juice: Secure 3 Power Seeds in quick succession

Always Rotating: Capture all zones in a single life

Clock Stop: Stop the enemy from scoring their final points by capturing a zone in Strongholds

Flag Joust: Kill an enemy flag carrier while holding a flag

Flawless Victory: Win every round of a game with 3+ rounds

Fumble: Kill the enemy Oddball carrier within moments of their victory

Goal Line Stand: Kill the enemy Oddball carrier within moments of their victory

Perfection: Win a game with 15+ kills and no deaths

Power Outrage: Steal 3 Power Seeds in quick succession

Steaktacular: Win a game by dominating the enemy team

Stopped Short: Kill an enemy flag carrier who is about to score

Straight Balling: Carry the Oddball for 1 minute

Where can I see my earned medals?

When you earn a medal mid-game, you’ll hear the announcer shout out the title in classic Halo fashion, and an emblem attached to the achievement will pop up on your screen.

When the match is over, you’ll be able to view a list of your earned medals along with your normal stats in the Player Recap section.

If you accidentally clicked through the recap or want to view your stats from a previous game, you can do so through the main menu. Navigate to the Control Panel, select My Profile, and then Match History. Pick a specific game from the list of recently played matches and select Match Results to view your stats and earned medals.

