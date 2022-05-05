Halo Infinite medals guide: All multiplayer medals and how to earn them

Earning medals is a staple of any Halo game — Spartans who prove themselves on the battlefield are recognized for their wartime accomplishments after every game alongside their kill-death ratio and overall score. While players can’t collect these medals long-term and put them on display anywhere, they’re a nice bonus at the end of a hard-fought match.
Medals aren’t exactly rare in Halo Infinite — you can definitely earn them on accident by eliminating the right enemy or something as simple as holding an Oddball for a set amount of time — but it’s nearly impossible to memorize the long list of potential awards. If you’re trying to earn every medal in the game or just want to check and see which one you keep accidentally earning, it’s great to have a checklist. We’ve rounded up the title of every available medal in Halo Infinite and what you need to do in-game to earn them. Good luck, Spartan.
Further reading
- The best Halo Infinite Easter eggs
- Every power weapon in Halo Infinite, ranked
- The best Halo games, ranked from best to worst
Multi-kill medals
Trading lives will only get you so far in a game of Team Slayer — you need to kick it into overdrive and outwork your opponent to beat them. To earn multi-kills, you need to be at the top of your game. A well-placed grenade, superior weapon picks, or elite reflexes can earn you a couple of kills while your enemies struggle to take you down. Obviously, the top-tier multi-kill medals are a little wild, and you’ll have to play Big Team Battle or custom games to have any chance of earning them.
- Double Kill: Kill 2 enemies in quick succession
- Triple Kill: Kill 3 enemies in quick succession
- Overkill: Kill 4 enemies in quick succession
- Killtacular: Kill 5 enemies in quick succession
- Killtrocity: Kill 6 enemies in quick succession
- Killamanjaro: Kill 7 enemies in quick succession
- Killtastrophe: Kill 8 enemies in quick succession
- Killpocalypse: Kill 9 enemies in quick succession
- Killionaire: Kill 10 enemies in quick succession
Killing-spree medals
Killing sprees require patience. You can’t go running into every firefight you spot guns blazing if you want to rack up kills. Find your power weapons, post up in a good spot, and wait for the kills to come to you. You need to stay alive to keep the streak to play defensively and strike when your enemies are weak.
- Killjoy: End an enemy’s killing spree
- Killing Spree: Kill 5 enemies without dying
- Killing Frenzy: Kill 10 enemies without dying
- Running Riot: Kill 15 enemies without dying
- Rampage: Kill 20 enemies without dying
- Nightmare: Kill 25 enemies without dying
- Boogeyman: Kill 30 enemies without dying
- Grim Reaper: Kill 35 enemies without dying
- Demon: Kill 40 enemies without dying
Proficiency medals
Proficiency medals are awarded to players for mastering a specific weapon class or aspect of the game. Stick with that sniper rifle for an entire match or focus on beatdowns to earn some specialty medals at the end of the game.
- Boxer: Kill 5 enemies with melee
- Warrior: Kill 5 enemies with melee weapons
- Gunslinger: Kill 5 enemies with pistols
- Scattergunner: Kill 5 enemies with shotguns
- Breacher: Kill 5 enemies with SMGs
- Rifleman: Kill 5 enemies with assault rifles
- Marksman: Kill 5 enemies with tactical rifles
- Sharpshooter: Kill 5 enemies with sniper rifles
- Bomber: Kill 5 enemies with launchers
- Grenadier: Kill 5 enemies with grenades
- Spotter: Mark 5 enemies that are then killed
- Wingman: Earn 10 kill assists
- Driver: Kill 5 enemies with ground vehicles
- Tanker: Kill 5 enemies with siege vehicles
- Pilot: Kill 5 enemies with aircraft
- Wheelman: Earn 5 driver assists
- Gunner: Kill 5 enemies with mounted turrets
- Heavy: Kill 5 enemies with detached turrets
- Saboteur: Destroy 5 enemy vehicles
- Bodyguard: Save 5 allies by killing their attacker
Skill medals
Skill medals are awarded for very specific achievements and are a lot rarer than other types of medals. They recognize players for hitting truly spectacular shots or proving themselves as top-notch combatants. You might earn one for hitting a super-long-range Skewer shot, grappling a vehicle, or killing multiple enemies with a single shot.
- Achilles Spine: Kill an enemy with Overshield active by hitting them from behind with melee
- Autopilot Engaged: Kill the enemy driver of a moving vehicle with a sniper rifle
- Back Smack: Kill an enemy by hitting them from behind with melee
- Ballista: Kill an enemy with a Skewer from far away
- Bank Shot: Kill an enemy with a ricochet
- Boom Block: Block an incoming projectile by deploying a Drop Wall
- Bulltrue: Save yourself or an ally by interrupting an enemy’s Energy Sword lunge
- Chain Reaction: Kill an enemy with a shock chain
- Cluster Luck: Kill 2 or more enemies with a grenade
- Death Race: Splatter 2+ enemies with a single boost in a Ghost
- Dogfight: Destroy an enemy aircraft while in one yourself
- Fire & Forget: Kill an enemy with an M41 SPNKr from far away
- Grand Slam: Kill 2+ enemies with a single Gravity Hammer swing
- Guardian Angel: Save an ally’s life from far away
- Hail Mary: Kill an enemy with a grenade from far away
- Harpoon: Grapple a distant enemy
- Interlinked: Kill 4 enemies with a single chain
- Kong: Kill an enemy by throwing a Fusion Coil
- Mind the Gap: Kill an enemy by sending them to their death with the Repulsor
- Nade Shot: Headshot an enemy immediately after damaging them with a grenade
- Ninja: Kill an enemy by leaping over them and hitting them from behind with melee
- No Scope: Kill an enemy with a sniper rifle without zooming
- Nuclear Football: Catch an enemy-thrown Fusion Coil
- Odin’s Raven: Detect 3 or more enemies with a single Threat Sensor
- Pancake: Kill an enemy by flattening them with the Repulsor
- Perfect: Kill an enemy with a precision weapon with peak efficiency
- Pull: Kill an enemy with a sniper rifle after they’ve been launched by a Man Cannon
- Quigley: Kill 2 or more enemies with a single S7 Sniper round
- Remote Detonation: Kill an enemy by shooting a grenade
- Return to Sender: Kill an enemy by deflecting their projectile
- Reversal: Kill an enemy who attacked you first
- Rideshare: Deliver the objective carrier to the objective after driving a great distance
- Skyjack: Hijack an enemy aircraft
- Sneak King: Kill a camouflaged enemy by hitting them from behind with melee
- Snipe: Headshot an enemy with a sniper rifle
- Splatter: Kill an enemy by hitting them with a vehicle
- Stick: Kill an enemy by sticking them with a Plasma or Spike Grenade
- Tag & Bag: Kill 2 or more enemies while revealing them with the Threat Sensor
- Whiplash: Kill a grappling enemy
- Windshield Wiper: Kill an enemy attempting to hijack a vehicle
Style medals
What’s the point of winning if you don’t look good while doing it? Style medals are awarded for those “oh my god, did you see that?” plays, like taking out a fully-loaded vehicle, killing an enemy with a grenade you threw just before you died, or managing to take down an opponent with your last bullet.
- 360: Kill an enemy by shooting them immediately after spinning around
- Combat Evolved: Catch a power weapon that was blasted off a Weapon Pad with a Plasma Grenade
- Deadly Catch: Grapple a weapon or object to you and immediately kill an enemy with it
- Driveby: Earn a Double Kill as a passenger
- Fastball: Kill an enemy with the impact from a thrown grenade
- Flyin’ High: Achieve a massive jump in a fully-loaded vehicle
- From the Grave: Kill an enemy after you die
- Grapple Jack: Grapple to and hijack an enemy vehicle
- Hold This: Kill an enemy immediately after dropping a weapon using your remaining gun
- Last Shot: Kill an enemy with your magazine’s last round
- Lawnmower: Destroy an enemy vehicle with the wheels of a Brute Chopper
- Mount Up: Assemble a fully-loaded vehicle of two or more allies after honking the horn
- Mounted & Loaded: Earn a Double Kill with a stationary turret
- Off the Rack: Kill an enemy with a weapon immediately upon retrieving it from its spawn location
- Party’s Over: Destroy a fully-loaded enemy Razorback
- Pineapple Express: Kill an enemy with a grenade as a passenger
- Quick Draw: Kill an enemy with a pistol immediately after switching to it
- Ramming Speed: Destroy an enemy vehicle by hitting it with your own
- Reclaimer: Hijack an enemy vehicle that was once yours
- Shot Caller: Headshot an enemy moments after Marking them
- Special Delivery: Kill an enemy with a Man Cannon or Grav Lift boosted grenade
- Street Sweeper: Kill an enemy with the CQS48 Bulldog as a passenger
Game mode medals
These medals can only be earned while playing specific game modes like Capture the Flag or Oddball. If you’ve mastered a specific game mode, you’ll rack these up in no time.
- All That Juice: Secure 3 Power Seeds in quick succession
- Always Rotating: Capture all zones in a single life
- Clock Stop: Stop the enemy from scoring their final points by capturing a zone in Strongholds
- Flag Joust: Kill an enemy flag carrier while holding a flag
- Flawless Victory: Win every round of a game with 3+ rounds
- Fumble: Kill the enemy Oddball carrier within moments of their victory
- Goal Line Stand: Kill the enemy Oddball carrier within moments of their victory
- Perfection: Win a game with 15+ kills and no deaths
- Power Outrage: Steal 3 Power Seeds in quick succession
- Steaktacular: Win a game by dominating the enemy team
- Stopped Short: Kill an enemy flag carrier who is about to score
- Straight Balling: Carry the Oddball for 1 minute
Where can I see my earned medals?
When you earn a medal mid-game, you’ll hear the announcer shout out the title in classic Halo fashion, and an emblem attached to the achievement will pop up on your screen.
When the match is over, you’ll be able to view a list of your earned medals along with your normal stats in the Player Recap section.
If you accidentally clicked through the recap or want to view your stats from a previous game, you can do so through the main menu. Navigate to the Control Panel, select My Profile, and then Match History. Pick a specific game from the list of recently played matches and select Match Results to view your stats and earned medals.
Editors' Recommendations
- Halo Infinite: Last Spartan Standing tips and tricks
- All Halo Infinite multiplayer game modes explained
- Halo Infinite is getting some serious progression changes
- The best Halo Infinite Easter eggs
- Halo Infinite’s next season will add two new maps