Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 guide: All week 10 quests and how to complete them

Chapter 3 of Fortnite is coming to a close, but Epic Games still has more challenges for us to complete. For Season 4, week 10, you’ll have plenty of new ways to earn XP, thanks to the latest in-game quests, many of which require you to use specific weapons or visit certain locations.

In this guide, we’ll show you all the new week 10 quests with tips for completing them all in Fortnite.

Season 4, week 10 quests

Be chromed for 180 seconds combined in a single match (180)

Deal damage to opponents with an evolved EvoChrome weapon (150)

Destroy Slurp barrels (10)

Eliminate players with the Cobra DMR (2)

Evolve EvoChrome weapons twice in a single match (2)

Search a chest at both Lustrous Lagoon and at the Rave Cave (2)

Use a D-Launcher at Shimmering Shrine or at Cloudy Condos (1)

Season 4, week 10 quest guide

Be chromed for 180 seconds combined in a single match (180)

This quest might seem daunting, but there’s a relatively simple way to complete it. If you stay within a Chrome Vortex (marked as a tornado on the map) for 180 seconds, you’ll remain chromed, making this quest a cakewalk. Otherwise, you can damage a chrome tree at Chrome Crossroads, Herald’s Sanctum, or any of the other chrome locations to get your hands on a Chrome Splash. Then use them continuously to stay chromed for 180 seconds.

Deal damage to opponents with an evolved EvoChrome weapon (150)

For this quest, land at one of the aforementioned chrome POIs, such as Herald’s Sanctum, and keep your eyes peeled for a chrome chest. Open them to get your hands on an EvoChrome weapon such as the Shotgun or Burst Rifle, and then use either of them to get them to evolve. As you deal damage with EvoChrome weapons, they evolve in rarity, so make sure you use one to get it to evolve once. Keep in mind that you can get an EvoChrome weapon to evolve by damaging NPCs. Then, you need to deal damage to players or NPCs with that evolved weapon. As long as you’ve dealt 150 damage, you’ll earn credit for this one.

Destroy Slurp barrels (10)

You’ll find Slurp barrels at gas stations and other busy areas, such as the vault at Ridgeline Ranger Station. You’ll likely complete this one naturally, but if you want to cross it off your list quickly, we advise landing at a gas station (marked on the map above) to destroy lots of Slurp barrels fast.

Eliminate players with the Cobra DMR (2)

Again, this is a quest you’ll likely complete naturally since the Cobra DMR is one of the top weapons in the game. If you’re struggling, play team-based modes and finish off downed enemies with the Cobra DMR to make this easy.

Evolve EvoChrome weapons twice in a single match (2)

Remember, you can find EvoChrome weapons in chrome areas around the map. Make sure to land at one of these spots, such as Herald’s Sanctum, to find an EvoChrome weapon and use it on NPCs to evolve it. For this quest, you need to evolve it twice. There’s actually a great spot within Herald’s Sanctum where the Herald is located, just on the northern point of this area. Here, two wolves will spawn, so deal as much damage as possible to them to evolve your weapons, and you’ll complete this quest with ease.

Search a chest at both Lustrous Lagoon and at the Rave Cave (2)

This one is a little tough simply because of the distance between the two points, but if you land at Lustrous Lagoon first, it’ll be easier. That’s because this area has a vehicle spawn to the northeast, across from The Temple. Land at Lustrous Lagoon, open a chest, then make a beeline for the vehicle. From here, drive to Rave Cave, and when you arrive, run around this area until you find a chest. After you’ve opened both, you’ll complete this quest.

Use a D-Launcher at Shimmering Shrine or at Cloudy Condos (1)

D-Launchers are found all around Shimmering Shrine and Cloudy Condos, so pick a location and do your best to survive while you search around. There are more D-Launchers at Cloudy Condos, but this area is far busier than Shimmering Shrine, so there are pros and cons for each. Either way, use the map above to see where all the D-Launchers are. All you have to do is use one to complete this quest.

