Everything to know about Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4: Paradise

The summer vibe is gone, and now Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 has begun. With this marking the start of a new season, there’s plenty of new content to enjoy, like a fresh theme, weapons, gameplay changes, and a new battle pass. As always, Epic Games has packed a lot into the new season, so diving in can be overwhelming, especially if you’re a newcomer. Thankfully, we’ve got all the details about the latest season, and here, we’ll break down the biggest new features.

Here’s what you need to know about Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4.

New chrome theme

The most obvious change this time around is the new chrome theme, and despite the season being called “Paradise,” things seem spooky as part of the latest update. A mysterious chrome substance has overtaken the map, impacting the gameplay in interesting ways. Not only does chrome change how the game is played, but it’s also a major story element this time around. The chrome substance has consumed everything from characters to buildings, and it’ll be your job to figure out how to stop it.

Major gameplay additions

The chrome substance has taken over the island, and it comes with some major gameplay changes. One of the most interesting additions is the ability to phase through walls now, which is made possible with the use of a new item called the Chrome Splash. Simply throw one at a wall to make it penetrable. You can also turn yourself to chrome by tossing a Chrome Splash at your feet. This will make you immune to fire damage and fall damage and will allow you to move faster, with the ability to air dash to get around even quicker. You’ll also turn into a chrome blob when sprinting. The chrome buff only lasts for a short amount of time, so make sure you have plenty of Chrome Splashes on you to constantly have an advantage.

Many mechanics from previous seasons remain, such as the Reality Trees (which bear powerful items over time). Overall, there aren’t a ton of new gameplay features this season, but the chrome mechanics are substantial, as they change the way you move around and battle with enemies.

New chrome weapons

New this season are the EvoChrome Shotgun and the EvoChrome Burst Rifle, which will no doubt fall into the new meta this season. Interestingly, these weapons will increase in rarity the more you deal damage with them, so make sure you play aggressively to get the most out of the new firearms.

Many weapons from previous seasons have returned, including the DMR, the Hammer Assault Rifle, and the Rapid Frie SMG. Below is a list of the returning and unvaulted weapons:

Sidearm Pistol

Prime Shotgun

Lever Action Shotgun

Rapid Fire SMG

Suppressed Submachine Gun

Ranger Assault Rifle

Hammer Assault Rifle

Designated Marksman Rifle

Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper

Grenade

Firefly Jar

Harpoon Gun

Shadow Tracker

The Dub

Boom Sniper Rifle

Boogie Bomb

Shockwave Grenade

Chrome has overtaken the map

While the majority of the map remains mostly the same from last season, the Paradise update includes a number of new POIs. These are locations such as Cloudy Condos and Herald’s Sanctum, many of which are overrun with the chrome substance. Since Cloudy Condo is in the air, you’ll need to utilize a D-launcher to reach this new POI.

Below are the new main POIs added this season:

Lustrous Lagoon

Herald’s Sanctum

Shimmering Shrine

Fort Jonesy

Cloudy Condos

It’s likely more POIs will change over the course of the season as the chrome overtakes more of the map.

Alongside POI additions are the inclusion of vaults, which can be opened with keys found throughout the map. Remember, low-security vaults require one key and lead to decent loot, while the high-security vaults need two keys to unlock but lead to more loot.

Fresh battle pass

Season 4 utilizes the same battle pass system from before, wherein you earn stars to unlock items across 10 different pages. This gives the player some agency when it comes to the order in which items are unlocked.

The battle pass includes new character skins such as Paradigm (with various styles), Bytes, Grriz, Meow Skulls, Lennox Rose, Twyn, and Spider-Gwen, who is restricted to the 10th and final page of the battle pass. The Herald will make an appearance as a playable character later on in the season, but separately from the battle pass.

