Halo Infinite’s PC issues have already been solved

By

While Halo Infinite‘s last multiplayer test let players have fun with the game’s new weapons and grappling hooks, PC players got a crash course in how many performance problems the game actually has. Thankfully, those issues won’t be around for long according to 343 Industries community manager John Junyszek.

Responding to esports and professional wrestling commentator Goldenboy on Twitter, who made a video listing off issues he encountered on PC during Halo Infinite‘s last multiplayer test, Junyszek was quick to say that Halo Infinite‘s PC version at launch will be vastly improved when compared to what players recently played. “I spoke with the PC team,” wrote Junyszek, “and they confirmed that the improvements to performance, hitching, latency, aiming, and more that we’ve already made internally will give you, and all PC players, a first-class experience at launch.”

Hey GB – I spoke with the PC team and they confirmed that the improvements to performance, hitching, latency, aiming, and more that we’ve already made internally will give you, and all PC players, a first-class experience at launch. (1/2)

&mdash; John Junyszek (@Unyshek) September 28, 2021

Specifically, Halo Infinite‘s most recent multiplayer test came with some significant stuttering issues caused by spikes in frame time, similar to the problem Resident Evil Village had on PC after its launch. However, Goldenboy also raised issues about Halo Infinite‘s latency and imbalances between playing the game with a keyboard and mouse instead of with a controller.

A majority of the game’s issues on PC have already been addressed internally according to Junyszek, who went on to say, “There are known issues in the tech preview build, but the good news is that most of them have already been addressed internally and are guaranteed for launch.”

While it’s good news that Halo Infinite will release on PC assumedly without any performance issues, it’s not clear if players will have a stable experience in the short term. Another Halo Infinite multiplayer test is slated for this weekend and will let players get into matches of big team battle, but whether or not any fixes will be implemented is yet to be seen.

