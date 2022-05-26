 Skip to main content
Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix+ makes its PC debut

By

Everybody’s favorite Vocaloid is taking her world tour to PC! Sega has released Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix+ on Steam, expanding the virtual pop star’s reach to PC gamers for the first time in the franchise’s history.

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix+ is an expanded version of the original game that came out on the Nintendo Switch in 2020. That version came with 101 songs to play through, while this PC port now comes with over 170 songs and accompanying music videos. These include classic hits like Melt and Cendrillon, as well as the new song Catch The Wave. If you get the VIP Bundle, you’ll get an additional 72 songs, tallying the total song count to 250.

The game also features a gargantuan wardrobe of costumes so that you can dress up Miku and her friends in over 400 elaborate costumes and drop-dead-gorgeous hairstyles. Players can complement their outfits with two visual graphics styles, the colorful pop Mega Mix style or the glossy, high-fidelity Future Tone style, which is how they appeared in the Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone and its spin-offs.

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix+ debuts on PC, available NOW on Steam!

🎤 170+ Songs
👗 400+ Costumes
✨ Two Visual Styles
🖌 Custom Playlists &amp; T-shirt Editor
🖼️ Steam Trading Cards
🎵 Get the Extra Song Pack DLC for 72 More Songs#ProjectDiva #HatsuneMiku pic.twitter.com/Kxk5g3fTt8

&mdash; SEGA (@SEGA) May 26, 2022

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix+ also lets players customize the experience in several ways. You can set up your playlist to play your favorite songs with the Custom Playlist feature and customize a tee for Miku in your own unique style in the T-shirt Editor. You’ll even be able to share these custom designs with your friends online. Players can also customize controls, and can choose whether or not they want to use a keyboard or a controller. The game will even treat PC gamers introduced to the series for the first time with Steam trading cards.

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix+ is available on Steam for $40, with a more expensive VIP Bundle also available for $60.

