Io Interactive is making a major change to how Hitman players access the series’ most recent trilogy. On January 26, Hitman 3 will turn into Hitman: World of Assassination, a $70 collection featuring Hitman, Hitman 2, and Hitman 3.

The shift likely won’t come as too much of a surprise to anyone who’s been following the Hitman franchise over the past few years. Since the launch of Hitman 3 in 2021, Io has moved to create parity between all three games in the trilogy, uniting them under the World of Assassination banner. Now the developer is going one step further by turning all three games into a single listing.

Here’s what’s changing: On January 26, Hitman 3 will turn into Hitman: World of Assassination, which will cost $70 Hitman and Hitman 2 will be moved into that package, and players who own Hitman 3 will gain access to those two games when the switch happens for free.

Hitman and Hitman 2 will be entirely delisted in the changeover, so the only way to buy them will be through World of Assassination. Both games will still remain accessible for players who already own them.

As part of the change, Io is changing its DLC pricing structure. A $30 Deluxe Pack will grant players access to the Hitman 3 Deluxe Pack and Seven Deadly Sins Collection, as well as Hitman 2‘s expansion pass. If purchasing the collection on Steam, players will only pay for whatever DLC they don’t already have. If they have two of the three, for instance, they’ll only pay $10. Other platforms will add each DLC as a standalone listing for $10 each.

The change should hopefully be a positive one for fans overall, retroactively giving Hitman 3 players access to the first two games in the series. Though the delisting of those two titles in favor of a $70 package is sure to raise some concerns among those who are critical of the industry’s recent software price hike.

Hitman: World of Assassination will be available on January 26.

