Hollow Knight: Silksong is in a playable state, but still lacks a launch date

Hornet dueling in a field of white flowers.
Team Cherry

Hollow Knight: Silksong will be playable on September 18 at the Game Worlds exhibit at the Australian National Museum of Screen Culture in Melbourne, Australia, as part of an exhibit featuring a total of 30 influential video games. Fans who attend the exhibit will have a chance to go hands-on with the game, but probably just a short section. However, the announcement stirs hope that the promised 2025 release is actually real.

If the game will be playable in September, then we can assume it’s likely already in a playable state now. Four months isn’t enough time for a developer to make sweeping changes to a game, but it might be that only a small portion of the game will be shown at the event.

Developer Team Cherry is based in Australia, so the location doesn’t come as a surprise. Speaking with IGN, curators Bethan Johnson and Jini Maxwell said, “Since Hollow Knight: Silksong’s initial announcement in 2019, it has been one of the most anticipated indie games on the planet – and we are thrilled to celebrate the design of this South Australian-made game as a centrepiece of Game Worlds in September.”

Hollow Knight Silksong Gameplay
Team Cherry

Fans have taken the news to mean the game will officially launch before September, although there is still no official word on the date. Silksong quietly made an appearance at the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct in early April and once again teased a 2025 release, but some people are more skeptical. After all, Silksong has been promised several times before to no avail. In 2022, Xbox said that all games shown at its Valentine’s Day showcase would release within a year, but Silksong missed that window. And now, three years on, it’s still not available.

Hollow Knight: Silksong is one of the most anticipated games of the generation, following up on one of the best entries in the Metroidvania genre — but with so many delays and missed releases before, it’s best to exercise a certain amount of skepticism until it actually releases.

Hollow Knight: Silksong is also coming to PS4 and PS5
hollow knight silk song xbox hollowknight silksong

Team Cherry confirmed that the highly anticipated Hollow Knight: Silksong will be on two more platforms at launch: PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.
The official PlayStation Twitter account revealed the news this morning, adding PS4 and PS5 to a list of Hollow Knight: Silksong platforms that include PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. 
https://twitter.com/PlayStation/status/1570797280063627264
Hollow Knight: Silksong is a sequel to Hollow Knight, one of the most critically acclaimed Metroidvania games of the past decade. Hollow Knight: Silksong follows Hornet, a character from the first game, as she explores the unfamiliar world of Pharloom. When Team Cherry announced the indie in February 2019, it only confirmed that the game was in development for PC, Mac, Linux, and Nintendo Switch.
The game went MIA after an appearance at E3 2019, only for it to triumphantly reemerge as one of the first announcements of the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase in June 2022. Although we know that Hollow Knight: Silksong will be available through Xbox Game Pass on PC and Xbox platforms, it's good to know that those who prefer to try the game on Nintendo Switch or PlayStation will still have access to the game on day one. 
Unfortunately, this PlayStation announcement did not come alongside a new trailer or release date confirmation, so Hollow Knight fans are still left eagerly awaiting its follow-up. Microsoft did claim that every game in its June showcase was "targeted to launch in the next 12 months," though, so it's very possible that Hollow Knight: Silksong will be released for PC, Mac, Linux, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S in the first half of 2023. 

Hollow Knight: Silksong will launch on Xbox Game Pass
hollow knight silk song xbox hollowknight silksong

During the Xbox and Bethesda showcase, Team Cherry showed a new trailer for Hollow Knight: Silksong. While a release date wasn't announced, the game will be available on Xbox Game Pass for both console and PC.

Hollow Knight: Silksong - Xbox Game Pass Reveal Trailer - Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022

Everything we know about Mina the Hollower
Mina walking through a temple.

We've had hundreds of indie games attempt to drum up support by going to crowdfunding when they couldn't find a traditional publisher to fund their projects. Some of these turn out great, others not so great, and an unfortunately large amount don't turn out at all. The reason for the explosion of games turning to platforms like Kickstarter in the first place can be traced back to one of the most successful games to ever utilize the platform: Shovel Knight.

After supporting the 8-bit throwback to games like Mega Man, Ninja Gaiden, and Ducktales, for nearly a decade, along with several spinoff games, Yacht Club Games finally announced its second game titled Mina the Hollower. While Shovel Knight was a homage to 8-bit, NES platformers, Mina the Hollower looks to capture the essence of classic GameBoy Color titles. Just like their first game, Yacht Club is utilizing Kickstarter to get this project going, and get the community involved in the development. Before you decide if you want to help fund this project, here's everything we know about Mina the Hollower.

