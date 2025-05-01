Hollow Knight: Silksong is in a playable state, but still lacks a launch date

Hollow Knight: Silksong will be playable on September 18 at the Game Worlds exhibit at the Australian National Museum of Screen Culture in Melbourne, Australia, as part of an exhibit featuring a total of 30 influential video games. Fans who attend the exhibit will have a chance to go hands-on with the game, but probably just a short section. However, the announcement stirs hope that the promised 2025 release is actually real.

If the game will be playable in September, then we can assume it’s likely already in a playable state now. Four months isn’t enough time for a developer to make sweeping changes to a game, but it might be that only a small portion of the game will be shown at the event.

Developer Team Cherry is based in Australia, so the location doesn’t come as a surprise. Speaking with IGN, curators Bethan Johnson and Jini Maxwell said, “Since Hollow Knight: Silksong’s initial announcement in 2019, it has been one of the most anticipated indie games on the planet – and we are thrilled to celebrate the design of this South Australian-made game as a centrepiece of Game Worlds in September.”

Fans have taken the news to mean the game will officially launch before September, although there is still no official word on the date. Silksong quietly made an appearance at the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct in early April and once again teased a 2025 release, but some people are more skeptical. After all, Silksong has been promised several times before to no avail. In 2022, Xbox said that all games shown at its Valentine’s Day showcase would release within a year, but Silksong missed that window. And now, three years on, it’s still not available.

Hollow Knight: Silksong is one of the most anticipated games of the generation, following up on one of the best entries in the Metroidvania genre — but with so many delays and missed releases before, it’s best to exercise a certain amount of skepticism until it actually releases.