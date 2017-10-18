Kids finally get their own PS4 controller with the Mini Wired Gamepad

Why it matters to you No one should be excluded from playing video games due to the size of their hands. The Mini Wired Gamepad helps children and their kid-sized hands.

While Nintendo has become synonymous with kid-friendly gaming, it certainly isn’t the only console kids can play. The PlayStation 4 has games such as Little Big Planet 3, Knack 2, or Ratchet and Clank. But there is one design flaw that keeps some children and their small hands away from the system — its controller is made for larger, adult hands.

By keeping younger gamers in mind, Hori designed a better PlayStation 4 controller for children. The Mini Wired Gamepad is 40 percent smaller than the original DualShock 4 design and comes in a simpler form factor that resembles the controller for the Super Nintendo. The Mini Wired Gamepad provides all the necessary functions to play most PS4 games. It has control sticks, shoulder buttons, directional buttons, and action buttons. Even without a built-in touchpad, many of its inputs can be simulated with the left or right sticks.

To make the setup easier, this mini controller is completely wired. Playing a game is as simple as plugging in the 10-foot cable. While this does open up gaming to the whole family, the gamepad has a few features absent, making it incompatible with a few games. There is no touchpad, light bar, stereo headset jack, speaker, vibration, or motion sensing.

Without certain key features from the DualShock 4, games like Tearaway Unfolded are completely unplayable. This game is perfect for children, but it was designed to take full advantage of features like the light bar and motion controls.

Hori has been a big name in third-party video game accessories for some time, even going as far back as the original Nintendo Entertainment System. As first-party controllers have become more complex and expensive, Hori has come in with affordable alternatives. Aside from standard controllers, it is also known for making more niche controllers; for fighting games, it makes plenty of arcade sticks. For PC-like controls, it created wired keypads and mice. Whether players are looking for an advantage through their controller or just a cheaper alternative, Hori has what is needed.

Hori’s Mini Wired Gamepad launches across the United States and Canada this holiday season. Available only in blue, the controller will cost $30.