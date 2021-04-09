  1. Gaming

How long does it take to beat Outriders?

Believe it or not, Outriders isn’t a live service game. That means there will come a day when you’ve scoured every inch of Enoch, collected every Legendary, and completed every quest. People Can Fly doesn’t plan to abandon the game — although post-launch support might vary based on the game’s reception and player base — but it won’t see updates in the same vein as Destiny 2 or Warframe.

That said, Outriders is still an incredibly dense adventure. With side quests scattered about each zone, dozens of collectible items, and a deep end-game Expeditions system, you’ll likely be playing Outriders for months to come. And — depending on how you play — the time to beat Outriders can vary quite a bit.

Here’s how long it takes to beat the main Outriders campaign, along with the time to complete various side quests and unlock all Legendary items.

How long is the Outriders campaign?

While exact length will vary by player, People Can Fly thinks most people will spend around 30 hours with Outriders. “Focusing on just the main campaign by itself on a single class will take around 25-30 hours, but it will take 2-3 times that long if you play all the side quests, post-campaign, and additional content in Outriders,” the team announced. “If you just want to complete the main campaign, you’ll experience the full story and have a great time with this game. But if you want to spend more time in the world of Outriders, getting the best items and taking on the hardest challenges in the game, it can keep you busy for exponentially longer.

However, most players are likely going to get sidetracked by a few of the side quests and collectibles littering the world of Outriders. In that case, expect to pump at least 40 hours into the game. Again, that will vary based on how much you veer off the main path — and how good you are at the game — but there’s clearly a lot of content to work through.

Outriders - Legendary Armor Chrono

How long to 100% Outriders?

Expeditions are the endgame content of Outriders, giving you 14 locations to explore and 15 Challenge Tiers to master. How long it’ll take you to complete each of these is highly dependent on your skill level, but — based on People Can Fly’s statement — you’re probably looking at another 20 hours or so of gameplay.

Then there are all the side quests, crafting, achievements, and Legendary gear — all of which will take up a considerable chunk of your time.

If you’re looking to squeeze every inch out of the cooperative shooter, you’ll likely be spending well over 100 hours with the game. People Can Fly mentioned that you’ll need to spend almost three times as many hours to explore all the content as you will to just finish the campaign — putting you in the ballpark of 90 hours. Of course, that’s if you don’t get sidetracked in lobbies with your friends or decide to stick around and shoot things for fun.

