How long is Xenoblade Chronicles 3?

JRPGs come in all shapes and sizes nowadays. Early on, these role-playing epics were known, for better or worse, for being dozens or possibly hundreds of hours long. While some certainly still live up to that reputation, we’ve also seen plenty of titles follow the same gameplay styles of JRPGs, only truncated into much shorter experiences. This has brought tons of new players into the genre, but it also made it more difficult to tell just how big of a time investment any new JRPG will actually be.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3, despite being part of a series, doesn’t necessarily require players to have played any past entries. Being on the Switch as well, which allows for more convenient play via the handheld mode, makes the prospect of a JRPG like this even more appealing. However, for those who aren’t familiar with the series, or perhaps many JRPGs in general, the time commitment may come as a bit of a surprise. If you want to know just how big of an adventure awaits you in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, here’s how long the game actually is.

How long does it take to beat Xenoblade Chronicles 3?

If beating the game is your only concern, then you still have quite a lot of content and story ahead of you. While there will obviously be a range of completion times based on skill, difficulty, and how much content outside the main path people choose to take, the time it will take to beat the main game sits somewhere between 60 and 80 hours for most, though some are reporting times as low as 50.

How long does it take to fully complete Xenoblade Chronicles 3?

This is a tricky figure to pin down mainly due to just how many side activities the game has, plus no clear indication as to what full completion means for Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Being a Nintendo game, there’s no Trophy or Achievement to dictate that you’ve “done it all” as it were. However, if you count the most likely things such as doing all the side quests, learning all the recipes, all Hero quests, leveling up every class, and such, then Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will easily last you over 100 hours.

