How to catch Chi-Yu: all blue stake locations in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are four new legendary Pokémon hidden behind massive seals in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Not only do these creatures present a tough challenge, but each is also a fantastic addition to your Pokémon roster if you're able to catch one. First, though, you will need to jump through a few hoops to have a chance at fighting one. Chi-Yu may look like the least impressive of the legendaries, but that's far from the truth. Here's how to catch Chi-Yu in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Difficulty Hard What You Need Find all eight Blue Ominous Stakes

How to catch Chi-Yu

Chi-Yu is hiding behind the Firescourge Shrine that will initially be locked. The only way to open it up is to first collect eight Blue Ominous Stakes from the surrounding area.

Step 1: Collect all eight blue stakes. Use the map below to locate each one. Once you pull the final stake, you'll hear a mysterious cry coming from a shrine.

Step 2: Chi-Yu's shrine is in the northeast part of the map (Area Two) by the Fury Falls landmark.

If you complete all of the history classes at school and continue speaking with Ms. Raifort afterward, she will eventually tell you the old Paldean fairy tale about the Ruinous Quartet and mark the location of the Firescourge Shrine and other shrines on your overworld map.

If you've been a poor student and haven't finished your classes, we've marked the location here for you as well. Just make sure your Ride Pokémon has the ability to climb to reach the shrine.

Step 3: Chi-Yu is a level 60 Dark/Fire-type. It will be immune to all Psychic attacks, and vulnerable to Fighting, Ground, Rock, and Water types. As always, be cautious with how strong a Pokémon you send out if you intend on catching it. The last thing you want to do is accidentally knock it out.

Editors' Recommendations