We can give you all the best Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 tips and tricks in the world, but they won't help much if you're encountering cheaters. Call of Duty has been a cross-platform game for years now, and there's always been issues with PC players having advantages over those on consoles. That could be through cheats, or because they have an edge using keyboard and mouse over a controller. It's never fun to lose due to your platform, especially in Ranked or hit Prestige. If you want to level the playingfield and exclude PC players, here's how to disable crossplay in Black Ops 6,

Difficulty Easy Duration 5 minutes What You Need Black Ops 6

How to disable crossplay

Crossplay can be disabled and enabled at any time with a few different choices for Ranked. You can set it to completely off, meaning you will only play against those on your specific console, console only, which only excludes PC players, or on where you will be matched against everyone. Here's how to tweak this setting.

Step 1: Launch Black Ops 6 and go to the main menu.

Step 2: Go into Settings and scroll down to Account & Network at the bottom.

Step 3: Select the Crossplay option and choose which setting you want to enable. It will remain on this setting until you come back to this screen and update it.

Keep in mind that disabling -- and even limiting -- crossplay in Black Ops 6 could extend the time it takes for you to find a match. While the game is very popular, cutting the potential pool of players you can match with might impact your matchmaking times. It will also prevent you from playing with friends on different platforms as well, not just your opponents.