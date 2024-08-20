Steam is the most popular launcher and storefront on PC, housing millions of players worldwide who love to game on their computers. Like any other platform, each person has a unique profile that belongs only to them. In the case of this beloved program, it's tied to a Steam ID.

Your Steam ID is a 17-digit code that identifies your Steam account and can be used to help people find your profile. You can also use Steam IDs on SteamDB to find a lot of information about a profile and its standing on the service. If you'd like to find your own Steam ID, we'll tell you how to do so below.

Difficulty Easy Duration 5 minutes What You Need Mouse and keyboard

How to find your Steam ID

Finding your Steam ID is a quick and easy affair. Follow these instructions to round it up.

Step 1: Open Steam.

Step 2: Select Steam in the upper-left corner.

Step 3: Select Account.

Step 4: Choose the Account Details box.

Step 5: You'll now see your Steam ID listed directly under your username near the top of the page.