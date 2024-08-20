Steam is the most popular launcher and storefront on PC, housing millions of players worldwide who love to game on their computers. Like any other platform, each person has a unique profile that belongs only to them. In the case of this beloved program, it's tied to a Steam ID.
Your Steam ID is a 17-digit code that identifies your Steam account and can be used to help people find your profile. You can also use Steam IDs on SteamDB to find a lot of information about a profile and its standing on the service. If you'd like to find your own Steam ID, we'll tell you how to do so below.
How to find your Steam ID
Finding your Steam ID is a quick and easy affair. Follow these instructions to round it up.
Step 1: Open Steam.
Step 2: Select Steam in the upper-left corner.
Step 3: Select Account.
Step 4: Choose the Account Details box.
Step 5: You'll now see your Steam ID listed directly under your username near the top of the page.