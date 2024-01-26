 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to get Ethereal Egesta in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Jesse Lennox
By

Ichiban may be in a tropical paradise in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, but there’s more need than ever for his trusty bat. Trouble is waiting around every corner, and only the strongest weapons will get you through the toughest encounters and bosses that Hawaii has in store. There are some great weapons you can buy for all the different party members and jobs, plus you’ll find plenty as well, but you can’t draw out a weapon’s full potential without upgrading it. Early upgrades only require basic materials, but the best of the best ask you to get items that you won’t find lying around or in any common shops. Ethereal Egesta is one such material that is hidden in a place you likely never would look, and it can also net you a Trophy for finding it. Put on some gloves because we’re about to show you where you can fish out the Ethereal Egesta.

Where to find Ethereal Egesta

Ichiban getting an item out of a toilet.
Sega

If you want to grab this material and a Trophy all at once, head to Revolve bar. On the first floor, head back near the staircase leading up to Ichiban’s pad, but instead of going up, go through the door into the bathroom. You will have a prompt to grab an item right out of the toilet, so just close your eyes, don’t think about what’s inside, and grab it. You will be rewarded with the Ethereal Egesta and the Not a Total Waste Trophy.

Recommended Videos

This isn’t the only toilet you can find this material in, however. A few other bathrooms have items lodged in their toilets, such as the one at Aloha Beach, so don’t be afraid to take a bathroom break and see what you find!

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
How to find Pure Quartz in Palworld
A trainer looking at pure quartz in Palworld.

If you came into Palworld expecting it to be a reskin of Pokémon, you will realize very quickly that there's way more to this game than catching and fighting the different types of Pals. Crafting is a major mechanic in the game, requiring you to go out and find all kinds of resources. When you start reaching the more exciting items to craft, the materials you need will get harder and harder to come by, such as Pure Quartz, which you need to make Circuit Boards. These are necessary for a lot of late-game equipment, so Pure Quartz will be a key ingredient to have on hand.
Where to find Pure Quartz

Pure Quartz only shows up in the northern part of the Palworld map called the Astral Mountains. This is a frozen tundra of an area, so you can't waltz in without proper cold resistance gear first. Once you can withstand the cold, head into this zone and track down some Pure Quartz deposits in the environment to mine.

Read more
How to find and catch all Legendaries in Palworld
A giant pal uses a minigun in Palworld.

What monster-collection game would be complete without some Legendary versions to track down and add to your team? Palworld launched with a very respectable roster of Pals across its nine types, but unfortunately, it only has four Legendaries to start. However, even if you have friends along to help you search, this is a massive open world with a ton of ground to cover. If you think your team is up to the challenge and want to take on some of the toughest Pals in the game, here is where you can find all of the Legendaries currently in the game.
All Legendary locations
There are currently four Legendary Pals in Palworld: Jetragon, Frostallion, Necromus, and Paladius. Aside from their raw power, Legendaries in Palworld also have exclusive Legend-level passive skills that give them +20% in Attack and Defense and plus +15% in Movement Speed.
Jetragon
 

Jetragon is a Dragon-type Pal you can ride as a flying mount that resides in the western region of the map near the volcanoes. You can find it by going north from the Beach of Everlasting Summer fast travel point at coordinates -792, -319.

Read more
The best ways to earn XP in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Ichiban, Nanba, and Adachi strutting.

There's no real explanation for it in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, but in the time between it and the preceding title, Ichiban has lost almost all of his skills, levels, and jobs. Even his personality stats are back to zero! That's to be expected coming into a new game and just means we get to earn all those levels all over again in the tropical paradise of Hawaii.

The core systems of this sequel are mostly the same as in the last game, but there are some new methods and tricks to add to the returning ones to most efficiently bring Ichiban and crew back up to fighting shape. There are more than a few difficulty spikes ahead of you if you simply try to follow the main plot, so here are the best ways you can farm up XP fast in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth to get back on track.
Best ways to grind XP
Random encounters are fine for getting bits of XP here and there that add up over the course of the game, but no one wants to sit there fighting trash mobs for hours just to get half a level once you're nearly maxed out. Here are a few ways you can maximize your time and level up your characters and their jobs in no time.
Chow down

Read more