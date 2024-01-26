How to get Ethereal Egesta in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Ichiban may be in a tropical paradise in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, but there’s more need than ever for his trusty bat. Trouble is waiting around every corner, and only the strongest weapons will get you through the toughest encounters and bosses that Hawaii has in store. There are some great weapons you can buy for all the different party members and jobs, plus you’ll find plenty as well, but you can’t draw out a weapon’s full potential without upgrading it. Early upgrades only require basic materials, but the best of the best ask you to get items that you won’t find lying around or in any common shops. Ethereal Egesta is one such material that is hidden in a place you likely never would look, and it can also net you a Trophy for finding it. Put on some gloves because we’re about to show you where you can fish out the Ethereal Egesta.

Where to find Ethereal Egesta

If you want to grab this material and a Trophy all at once, head to Revolve bar. On the first floor, head back near the staircase leading up to Ichiban’s pad, but instead of going up, go through the door into the bathroom. You will have a prompt to grab an item right out of the toilet, so just close your eyes, don’t think about what’s inside, and grab it. You will be rewarded with the Ethereal Egesta and the Not a Total Waste Trophy.

Recommended Videos

This isn’t the only toilet you can find this material in, however. A few other bathrooms have items lodged in their toilets, such as the one at Aloha Beach, so don’t be afraid to take a bathroom break and see what you find!

Editors' Recommendations